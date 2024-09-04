NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington signed WR Noah Brown after he was cut by Houston when rosters were trimmed down to 53 players. Commanders HC Dan Quinn outlined what he likes about Brown’s profile.

“I think the first thing I think about with Noah, this is a dog-ass competitor,” Quinn said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “He is a really physical player. He’s got a great background both as a receiver and on (special) teams. He’s a fantastic teammate. And so, when we had the ability to add him to this group, it was a very easy decision from the coaching side.”

Cowboys

When appearing on the Scoop City podcast, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said Dak Prescott‘s contract negotiations are holding up because of the amount years the Cowboys are willing to commit instead of the contract’s dollar figure.

“The holdup at this point, from what I understand, is about the years the Dallas Cowboys are willing to commit to. It’s assumed that Dak is going to be paid at the top of the market; the Dallas Cowboys are aware of that. It’s: do they want to put themselves in a position- contractually- that keeps Dak in Dallas longer than two, three, four years? And that’s what Dak is looking for. He’s looking for a long-term commitment from Dallas. The holdup here is really the belief from the Dallas Cowboys.”

Eagles

Eagles OC Kellen Moore believes recently acquired WR Jahan Dotson will be a valuable piece in their offense and hopes to see him continue building into his role.

“He’ll be a great piece to our offensive process. Excited to let him build that role as we go,” Moore said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, when you come in during the season, I think you let him just keep growing and keep growing and we’ll keep finding where that role presents itself, but he’ll be certainly a nice aspect of this thing, and he’ll be heavily involved.”

Moore reiterated he is “very confident” and comfortable with Dotson going into the 2024 season.

“Even today and the next couple days have impact on that, just the capacity that guys can play within,” Moore said. “We feel very confident with him, very comfortable with him. He’s handled it really, really well.”