NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said DT Johnny Newton is dealing with a soft-tissue injury not related to his previous foot surgery and they plan on ramping him up toward the end of this week, via Nicki Jhabvala.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insinuated that the team wouldn’t agree to a contract extension with QB Dak Prescott before the season.

“Well again, we’re just continuing to talk,” Jones said, via PFT. “The thing is . . . since we’re really in-season, practicing, doing all those things, we’re operating under the existing contract really good. One of the things that the fans should really understand is that nine times out of 10, these are existing contracts that you have in place. You should be able to operate under those, but we’ve gotten it now in the NFL – other teams are dealing with it — with some time on the contract, you still might have a contract discussion. And that’s what we’re doing. None of us – player or team – want to hurt the preparation or likelihood of playing at your best.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said LB Micah McFadden (groin) and WR Gunner Olszewski (groin) are still considered week-to-week, while CB Cor’Dale Flott (quad) is closer than those two, per Pat Leonard.

