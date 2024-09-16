NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders RB Brian Robinson on the victory over the Giants in Week 1: “It’s hard to win in this league, as you can see today. We didn’t put ourselves in the best position to win, but we still got the win.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

CB will not have to go on injured reserve after having thumb surgery Friday. (John Keim) Quinn stated that CBs Mike Davis and Noah Igbinoghene will work to replace Forbes in Week 2. (Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract before his fifth-year option in 2025. Now that CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott‘s extensions are finalized, he’s confident he’ll have a contract extension finalized in Dallas.

“I know I’m going to be a Cowboy,” Parsons said, via ESPN. “There’s nothing like Cowboy Nation. I think the love is very mutual. As for me, I’m just focused on winning games. I want to win those big games. I want to win those playoff games and get to the Super Bowl. For me, the contract is not really what I’m worried about.”

Parsons was glad to see Prescott and Lamb get their extensions done so they could turn their focus toward the regular season.

“We’re happy it gets done because now, it puts a lot of talk to the side,” Parsons said. “We’re like, ‘Man, we got our quarterback now.’ We can really just focus, like Dak said, on winning games. … So having our guys, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak done, it means the world to us.”

Parsons praised Prescott and thought he was completely deserving of his contract.

“Dak is that guy, no BS,” Parsons said. “He deserves everything that he [gets]. He never cheated the game, he comes in every day with a positive attitude and a great work ethic, and he’s always first one in, last one out. Consistently being the best person/player you could possibly be. He never cheats the game, and that’s the most important part. So when a guy like that gets his money, you say he earned every single dollar. I could not be more happy for him.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni gave an extensive response when asked about what WR Jahan Dotson‘s role in the team’s offense would be going forward.

“What I think’s going to be unfair to that third guy is, he pass game runs through A.J. and DeVonta,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman. “I don’t know how many times I’ve said the same thing over and over again: the pass game runs through DeVonta, A.J., and Dallas. Sometimes that guy gets unfairly judged because he doesn’t have the opportunities that other people get. I feel really good about Jahan. First-round pick. Obviously, we traded for him and feel really good about him. He’s a smooth route runner. Everything like that. I just think that position is unfairly judged at times just because they don’t get the opportunities that these other guys are going to get because when you have players like A.J., DeVonta, and Dallas on your team, that’s just the way it goes sometimes. But in this case, if he has to step up and play more meaningful snaps, I got a lot of confidence in him because he’s done a nice job. He’s done a nice job. We can only judge him on the things he’s done since he’s been here. He’s done a really good job since he’s been here. Really good practices. Excited for his opportunity as the third receiver, second receiver, whatever it may be for each week. I’m excited for him when he’s going to get his opportunity because he’s going to make some big plays that’s going to help us win some games.”