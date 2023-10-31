NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said DB Jaquan Brisker reported symptoms Saturday night which caused him to be placed back in the concussion protocol.

“I’ve never had that happen before,” Eberflus said, via Bears Wire. “But he got ill during that process and then when he was done being ill he still had the symptoms.”

Lions

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs racked up 152 yards rushing and a touchdown to go with five catches for 37 yards in the Lions victory this week and HC Dan Campbell believes that Gibbs continues to improve as the season rolls on.

“Every week, he’s just gotten a little bit better and a little bit better,” Campbell said, via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com. “I thought last week was his best game and this week certainly surpassed that. And I think the more he gains his own confidence in his own abilities in this league, he’s just going to continue to grow and I think this was kind of the tip of the iceberg, if you will, for what he is able to do and going to be able to do.”

Packers

still believes in the group of talent offensively but said they need to quite committing costly errors: “We all can see it’s a talented group. We’ve just got to make sure we get everybody on the same page. It seems like every play we’re out there, something happens, somebody makes a mistake, and it sets everybody back.” (Ryan Wood) LaFleur added that everyone around QB Jordan Love needs to play better in order for the team to get a fair evaluation of him: “I think in order to do that, everybody has to play better around him, quite frankly.” (Wood)