NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Joe Thuney, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears acquired Joe Thuney from the Chiefs despite the veteran guard entering the final year of his contract in 2025. GM Ryan Poles is hopeful they can come to an extension agreement with Thuney in the near future.

“I would hope it’s not too long,” Poles said, via BearsWire. “As I said the other day, it’s a priority. I have a great relationship with Joe, as well as Mike McCartney, his agent. We’ll have conversations and see what makes sense for both sides. I love Joe; I love what he brings. I know he’s excited to be here, so we’ll see if we can work something out in the near future.”

Lions

Lions Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders believes that the team’s running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is capable of helping Detroit win a Super Bowl.

“They’re the best duo in the NFL and there’s no reason that’s going to change any time soon,” Sanders said, via USA Today. “If a Super Bowl is in our future, in our near future, you would think those two guys would be a big part of it.”

“David Montgomery, he’s been a great running back in the NFL for many years, and he just added to that coming over from the Bears and putting him with this Lions offensive line,” Sanders added. “And then, you see what Jahmyr Gibbs was able to do last season, really from the time, the last two years that he’s been here, but I felt like last year was more of a breakout season for him.”

Packers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN thinks the Packers passing on taking a cornerback within the first six rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft is an indication that Jaire Alexander will stay with the team, barring a “unique trade offer or a contractual stalemate.”

will stay with the team, barring a “unique trade offer or a contractual stalemate.” Fowler writes that a revised contract for Alexander to balance his injury history and elite status is the “most sensible play.”