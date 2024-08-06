NFC Notes: Jake Ferguson, Jalen Hurts, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is coming off a career season in 2023 where he caught 71 passes. Dallas OC Brian Schottenheimer believes Ferguson continues to trend up and wants to increase his versatility.

“If you watch this guy and his leadership, and he’s found his voice in that room, he’s so well respected,” Schottenheimer said, via Ben Grimaldi of the Cowboys Wire. “He’s a tone setter. How does he do it again, don’t change…The thing with Jake is he doesn’t want to get bored with the little things.”

“It’s those little fundamentals that he’s training each day with LW (tight ends coach Lunda Wells) that’s going to make him a great player. And again, we’re moving him around. We’re doing some different things with him. You’ll see him playing some fullback and doing things that are new for him just because we want to be versatile this year with all of our pieces.”

Eagles

Throughout his first training camp with the team, Eagles OC Kellen Moore has been impressed with QB Jalen Hurts using all of his skills. Moore praised Hurts in every way and feels he’s in complete control of the offense.

“I think just his comfort level, utilizing his toolbox, and I think he’s doing an excellent job leading this offense,” Moore said, via Glenn Erby of the Eagles Wire. “Taking command of the huddle, the operation. I think when they feel the confidence that Jalen comes to the huddle with and at the line of scrimmage, I think it’s critical. I just can’t say enough good things about the operation that he’s been creating.”

“Yeah, Jalen’s been really smooth the first couple days,” Moore added. He’s been excellent, just his operation. You can just tell he’s in command, he’s in control; he’s doing an excellent job at the line of scrimmage with the little nuances, little adjustments that he has at his disposal, and so it’s been really good.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni would not give a timeline for the return of S Sydney Brown , who is recovering from a torn ACL. Sirianni added that the timetable could fluctuate as the preseason approaches and that Brown has been working on a separate field during training camp. (Brooks Kubena)

would not give a timeline for the return of S , who is recovering from a torn ACL. Sirianni added that the timetable could fluctuate as the preseason approaches and that Brown has been working on a separate field during training camp. (Brooks Kubena) Eagles WR DeVonta Smith has been very fond of first-round CB Quinyon Mitchell through their first battles at practice: “Today was the first day I went against him. I got open. And he told me my route was trash. I like it, though. He’s a great guy. I like what I’ve seen — he’s moving around a lot.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic brought up players who have improved and worsened their stock through the early phases of the Giants training camp.