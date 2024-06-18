NFC Notes: Jake Ferguson, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin commented on the ability and the confidence being shown by first-round QB Jayden Daniels.

“He’s humble, but he’s confident in his ability,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “He’s played at the highest level. He’s played against really good competition, and he knows that he can make all the throws. He’s not putting the cart before the horse. He’s literally taking this thing day by day.”

Cowboys

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson broke out in his second NFL season by finishing with 761 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the improvement, Ferguson feels he can reach much higher heights.

“Obviously, I have a high standard for myself,” Ferguson said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “While I think I did some good last year, I think there’s a lot I need to clean up. That’s what I’m trying to do this whole year, just keep getting better every year, keep making that same jump. I made a jump last year, but there’s still a lot that I can fix. This year, just keep doing that, keep cleaning it up and keep trying to be as close to perfection as I can.”

“To me, I think I’m not even scratching my surface. There’s so many things that I want to get better at and I know I can get better at.”

Eagles

Following a collapse to end the season which led to both coordinators losing their jobs, Eagles DE Brandon Graham brought up their disconnect with the staff last year.

“I really think that last year, we just didn’t — that’s what we didn’t have. We didn’t have all the right coaches in the right position, I would say,” Graham said, via the Eagles’ social media. “You know, you can just see the guys just truly believing in what’s going on. I’m excited for the young guys who just came in, new rookies coming in — they’re really going to get a good shot and good taste of what it is to be in the NFL.”