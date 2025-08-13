NFC Notes: Jalen Coker, Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum admitted that he wants a new contract as the two sides are expected to start negotiating soon.

“I let it creep in so it can motivate me and I can continue to play with that chip on my shoulder,” McCollum said, via Tampa Bay Times. “I’m only human. I’m not going to block out everything.”

Tampa Bay drafted both rookie CB Benjamin Morrison and rookie CB Jacob Parrish, which not only adds competition to the room but also gives them a fallback plan in case McCollum walks in free agency.

“One hundred percent, this is probably the most competitive room that I’ve been in since I’ve been here,” McCollum said. “Adding two guys like that, who come in and play with that fire right off. It lights a fire in everybody. … I know I can confidently say that we all come out here knowing that we have to be at the top of our game in order to stick around.”

McCollum has been training in the slot this offseason which will allow him to travel with the opposing team’s top receiver more often.

“I love it. It allows me to up my versatility in terms of playing a lot of these bigger receivers and when they move their best players into the slot,” McCollum said. “You know, Atlanta, they like to move (Drake London) around a lot. Anytime I’m able to get (better) playing in the slot, right side, left side, it just allows the versatility in me to match up a lot better.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said they are preparing DeAngelo Malone to play both inside LB and DE. Morris called Malone the “barnyard bully” on special teams, but wants to develop him as a depth player defensively. (Tori McElhaney)

Morris said new S Ronnie Harrison has the ability to play at inside linebacker as well, like a hybrid similar to LB Divine Deablo. (Terrin Waack)

Morris gave an update on WR Darnell Mooney's injury: "Kind of just waiting and rolling. Kind of a week-to-week basis. I feel good about getting him back healthy and ready to go. When? I don't know. We'll have him back healthy this year, though." (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers WR Jalen Coker enters the season competing for playing time behind fellow receivers Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and Adam Thielen. Coker understands Carolina’s position group is much deeper this year and he must find a way to stand out.

“I was lucky last year to kind of step into that role of wide receiver 3 (or) 4,” said Coker, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “This year it’s a packed room, so I’m going to need to bring more than just catching the football.”

Person notes that Coker hung around the Panthers’ team facility throughout the offseason to help avoid soft-tissue issues that held him back as a rookie last year.

Panthers ST coordinator Tracy Smith was asked if he’s confident that their kicker is currently on the team: “We have NFL kickers on this team.” (Joe Person)

was asked if he’s confident that their kicker is currently on the team: “We have NFL kickers on this team.” (Joe Person) Carolina CB Jaycee Horn said he’ll be good to go once he gets the stitches out, but he’s unsure if that will happen before their preseason game against Houston. (Person)