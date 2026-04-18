NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Adam Peters, Joe Schoen, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters said he expects the team to select one of several available defensive players who can make an immediate impact, rather than trading the seventh-overall draft pick.

“I would say more likely than not that would happen,” Peters said, via the team’s website. “You never know. It’ll depend on who’s on the board.”

Eagles

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Eagles’ roster is trending negatively in some spots despite last season’s 11 wins and third seed in the NFC: “It’s just like a little lull in their process, and they will build back up. They lost guys, and that is what happens when you are in your window. They have done some for-now moves. They also have acquired future picks. They will get a third-round comp pick for (Jaelan) Phillips, so they will be whole there.”

Executives emphasized the importance of the offensive line and play calling for Jalen Hurts : “Philly is always going to be Philly by virtue of them drafting and then making strategic decisions, signing guys for extensions early, whether it was the quarterback or the two receivers. Now they are doing it with the D-linemen. They got stale because their running game sucked, and their offensive line was not very good. Let’s see what they do in the draft and if the quarterback can get better.”

: “Philly is always going to be Philly by virtue of them drafting and then making strategic decisions, signing guys for extensions early, whether it was the quarterback or the two receivers. Now they are doing it with the D-linemen. They got stale because their running game sucked, and their offensive line was not very good. Let’s see what they do in the draft and if the quarterback can get better.” The team invested heavily in the defensive line: “You find yourself having to extend players you do not necessarily want to extend to help leverage your books out so you can keep a competitive roster. If you don’t continue to win, that thing blows itself up. … When you are paying those high-priced players, they have to come through.”

Salary-cap constraints could limit roster flexibility: “They cannot even trade A.J. Brown until June 2 because of the (salary-cap impact). They have a lot of deals they have to pay the piper on.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen received a D+ grade from his players in the NFLPA’s recent 2025-2026 report cards. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News cites multiple league sources who speculate that Schoen could be fired after the 2026 NFL Draft.

received a D+ grade from his players in the NFLPA’s recent 2025-2026 report cards. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News cites multiple league sources who speculate that Schoen could be fired after the 2026 NFL Draft. Leonard writes that no one has a firm read on whether Schoen will be let go or stick around.

Leonard notes that New York hired Dawn Aponte as a senior vice president of football operations and strategy, and although Schoen is still running the scouting staff and working phone calls, the bulk of the Giants’ staff reports to Aponte.

as a senior vice president of football operations and strategy, and although Schoen is still running the scouting staff and working phone calls, the bulk of the Giants’ staff reports to Aponte. Schoen said they’ve received a “couple of calls” from teams interested in trading up to No. 5 overall, but he does not anticipate them moving down before the 2026 NFL Draft, per Connor Hughes.