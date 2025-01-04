NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Commanders, Giants

  • Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said QB Jalen Hurts is “progressing through the protocol.” (Jimmy Kempski)
  • Eagles QB Tanner McKee is excited about the opportunity to showcase his skills in what most call a meaningless game: “Absolutely. This is my chance to play a significant amount of snaps, reps, to go out and show what I’ve been working for all this whole year. Obviously, I’ve been putting in a ton of work by myself on the practice field and different things like that. So, I can showcase that. I’m super excited for the opportunity.” (Zach Berman)
  • Philadelphia LB Zack Baun earned a $500,000 incentive for being elected to the Pro Bowl, per Joel Corry. 
  • Eagles G Landon Dickerson increased his option bonus in 2025 by 250,000 to $6.82 million for being elected to the Pro Bowl, via Corry.
  • Philadelphia RB Saquon Barkley earned $250,000 incentive for his Pro Bowl selection and increased his base salary over the next two years by $250,000, via Corry

