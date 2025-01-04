NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Commanders, Giants

Commanders
- The Commanders ruled out CB Marshon Lattimore, S Tyler Owens, and LB Jordan Magee for Week 18. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Washington HC Dan Quinn said RB Austin Ekeler had a great week of practice and they will decide on his status later this weekend. (Zach Selby)
- Commanders WR Terry McLaurin increased his 2025 base salary to $15.5 million for being elected to the Pro Bowl, via Joel Corry.
Eagles
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said QB Jalen Hurts is “progressing through the protocol.” (Jimmy Kempski)
- Eagles QB Tanner McKee is excited about the opportunity to showcase his skills in what most call a meaningless game: “Absolutely. This is my chance to play a significant amount of snaps, reps, to go out and show what I’ve been working for all this whole year. Obviously, I’ve been putting in a ton of work by myself on the practice field and different things like that. So, I can showcase that. I’m super excited for the opportunity.” (Zach Berman)
- Philadelphia LB Zack Baun earned a $500,000 incentive for being elected to the Pro Bowl, per Joel Corry.
- Eagles G Landon Dickerson increased his option bonus in 2025 by 250,000 to $6.82 million for being elected to the Pro Bowl, via Corry.
- Philadelphia RB Saquon Barkley earned $250,000 incentive for his Pro Bowl selection and increased his base salary over the next two years by $250,000, via Corry.
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said they won’t rest anybody for Week 18, per Dan Duggan.
- New York ruled out the following players: LB Micah McFadden, OT Evan Neal, C John Michael Schmitz, CB Greg Stroman, and DL Armon Watts. (Dan Salomone)
- The Giants could be on track to make big changes to their coaching staff this offseason given they are 3-13 entering Week 18. OC Mike Kafka declined to answer questions about his future and said he’s under contract for next season, via Dan Duggan.
