NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Prior to the failed two-point conversion that led to a Commanders win, the Saints were able to spike the ball with three seconds left because of a confusing decision to stop the clock. Washington HC Dan Quinn didn’t comment on that moment but isn’t sure why they briefly stopped the clock, which allowed New Orleans to get another snap.

“I am absolutely taking the high road,” Quinn said, via ESPN’s John Keim and Katherine Terrell. “Those three seconds are critical, let’s just say that. We’re on to [next opponent] Philadelphia. . . . In the game, I was frustrated why [the clock had stopped], but in the moment, I don’t get to ask and you don’t get the feedback when it’s that type of intensity.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons commented on the idea that he could get traded this offseason: “I understand how that business side goes. There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I’m here or anywhere else. Obviously I’ve stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones still wants to sign Parsons to a long-term deal: “We see Micah as a Cowboy for long term. … We’ve said all along our goal was to sign all three (Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Parsons), and that’s still our goal.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Following a week of headlines where many doubted the Eagles passing attack, Philadelphia responded with a great performance against the Steelers. Eagles LT Jordan Mailata explained how HC Nick Sirianni let the leaders work through the issues to keep their focus on Pittsburgh.

“He let us address it,” Mailata said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Once it was done, he made sure to move on and keep the Steelers the main thing. He didn’t let it linger. We kept pushing on. And that was Coach’s message. Nick did a great job of just moving on from that. And seeing him move on made us move on and keep the main thing the main thing. Like I said, it was our business this week, but it’s none of our business.”

“When we get the message from [the] head coach, the captains and the leaders on this team, we have to enforce that amongst the rest of the locker room. And we all responded really, really well this week.”

Although they weren’t looking to send a message, Mailata said it felt good to have that kind of performance to prove they can win in a variety of ways.

“I’m not worried what the headlines are going to say tomorrow, right? But I do sincerely believe that we played complementary football today and that should send a message to everyone. Not like we’re trying to [send a message], it’s just that we know it is a great reminder for us moving forward of how much of a complete team we have. And if we protect the ball, if we play sound football? Coach has a saying: tough, detailed, together. I think tonight we really executed that.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts confirmed he has a broken ring finger on his left hand: “It did impact my play.” (Sara Walsh)