NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons (ankle) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were both in walking boots and using knee scooters on Monday. (Jon Machota)

(ankle) and DE (foot) were both in walking boots and using knee scooters on Monday. (Jon Machota) Parsons on being injured: “I feel like I’m letting people down. I kind of (thought) of myself as (being) invincible for a while. It’s humbling.” (Machota)

Machota adds Parsons is expected to be out for a few weeks until after the Week 7 bye and Lawrence will likely miss more than that.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy doesn’t expect to have Parsons available this week: “We are preparing to play without him.” (Todd Archer)

Eagles

The Eagles aimed to get revenge in Week 4 in their first visit to Tampa Bay since their postseason loss a year ago. After an incredibly slow start, Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni blames a lack of preparation from the coaching staff along with a lack of fundamentals on the field.

“We obviously didn’t start well, down 24-0 to start things off. Obviously, no excuse for that. We didn’t come out — we didn’t coach well enough and we didn’t play well enough,” Sirianni said, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s website. “I didn’t have the guys ready to start. But, our fundamentals weren’t what we needed it to be. We’ll make sure we’re working hard on that — bye week is coming at a good time. We’ve got to get our bodies right and we’ve got to make some changes as far as what’s going on fundamentally.”

“Early on in the game, I thought we had some missed tackles — thought we had a couple drops. Those are going to stop drives and those are going to extend drives – and that’s where it’s going to have to start with fundamentals. Then, it’s going to be looking at what kind of positions we are putting the guys in. But, yeah – we didn’t play well enough and coach well enough fundamentally, penalty-wise — everything.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on their loss to Tampa Bay: “I clearly didn’t do enough. You can point fingers wherever, but I own all of that. I touch the ball every play. I take pride in that.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Former Giants DL Chris Canty didn’t hold back when talking about HC Brian Daboll following their Thursday night loss to Dallas.

“He’s toast. He’s done. He’s the biggest loser coming out of last night. I know he lost all of that weight in the offseason, he’s about to lose his damn job in-season,” Canty said, via ESPN’s Get Up. “He is giving the Giants’ brass ammunition to move on from him after this season.”