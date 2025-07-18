NFC Notes: Jalen Milroe, Tutu Atwell, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

San Francisco drafted LB Dee Winters potential replacement in rookie LB Nick Martin, but DC Robert Saleh hasn’t given up hope and believes he can turn in a great season.

“He’s been impressive,” Saleh said, via NY Times. “Again, it’s easy when it’s OTAs and you’re not having to deal with run-pass reads and everything’s a little bit slower, but he’s got something to him. I don’t want to jinx him or anything, but if he stays on his trajectory and he attacks these next 40 days and he does things the right way, I think he’s due for a heck of a season.”

Rams

Heading into his age-26 season fresh off a career-best 562 yards in 2024, Rams HC Sean McVay believes WR Tutu Atwell is primed to take the next step in his career development.

“Obviously, Davante was a real bright spot. Puka was (too),” McVay said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think Tutu Atwell’s ready to really ascend, take the next steps. Matthew was outstanding. Those are kind of the normal cast of characters. It’s really great to get Coleman Shelton back. His command, his ability to elevate and uplift those around him. I think that’s been really special.”

Seahawks

Eric Williams made an appearance on the Seattle Sports podcast, during which he made an interesting comparison of rookie QB Jalen Milroe to 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

Williams cited Milroe’s work with former NFL QB Jordan Palmer and the ability to come in as the No.3 quarterback behind Sam Darnold as a big help as he continues to learn the pro game.

“The comparison with Purdy, the fact that he’s watching a lot of film on Purdy because of the relationship with Kubiak and running a similar style offense, and that’s kind of his doppelganger. That’s who he thinks that he can become down the road,” Williams told Seattle Sports. “Working with Jordan Palmer the last couple of offseasons I think helps him in terms of becoming a good professional quarterback, that’s also who Sam Darnold worked with down in San Clemente, so I think that helps in terms of the language that both of them are using with Palmer and their ability to communicate in the quarterback room in Seattle. I think the good thing about Milroe, other than ridiculous athleticism, is that he’s coming in as the number-three quarterback. We saw what happened with Anthony Richardson, similar athleticism, was drafted number four overall, and was thrown right in and wasn’t ready to meet the moment, and now he cannot take a step back, probably gonna be Daniel Jones for the Colts, but with Milroe, he can come in as the number three and there isn’t that pressure to become the face of the franchise. He can learn from Darnold and Drew Lock and then, in a year or two, see if he has progressed enough to compete for a starting job.”