NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Ben Johnson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The presence of Bears president Kevin Warren turned some quality candidates away from Chicago, but new Bears HC Ben Johnson went into the meeting with him and owner George McCaskey with an open mind and eventually decided that the situation was good enough for him to leave Detroit.

Breer added that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady had a compelling vision for Johnson but he ultimately decided that landing in Chicago with QB Caleb Williams was his best path forward for success.

Lions

Lions RT Penei Sewell refused to place all the blame on QB Jared Goff following the team’s loss to the Commanders.

“I just don’t understand how a team sport — that people can put a blame on one person at all,” Sewell said. “It’s not like he’s the one that’s out there by himself. So, I’ll never understand it, but, again, that’s not my world, and what I pay attention to, but bullshit.”

Lions C Frank Ragnow defended QB Jared Goff after the team’s loss on Saturday night: “I will ride with Jared Goff until the day I die. Any aspect of life, football, it doesn’t matter what it is. One of the most standup human beings, players, leaders, you name it. I’ll always have his back.” (Justin Rogers)

on the loss: “I think if we bring our B game we got a chance to win that game. We didn’t bring that.” (Dave Birkett) Campbell on potentially hiring new coordinators: “I think we’ve got guys on staff that I think would be outstanding in those roles but that does not mean I’m not looking outside either…That’s my job, is to replenish and find the next man up.” (Birkett)

Campbell said Goff would have input on the team having a new offensive coordinator following Ben Johnson becoming head coach of the Bears: “I’m gonna be involved no matter what because I think that’s best for our offense. …I want to keep our terminology in place and I want to make sure that Goff is comfortable. Because he’s playing at a high level.” (Pouncy)

responded Detroit had five defensive ends suffer injuries throughout the season and depth options never provide the same production as usual starters, via Justin Rogers. Holmes remains confident that they are still pursuing a Super Bowl: “I don’t really feel walls closing or a window.” (Eric Woodyard)

Holmes added they aren’t dwelling on their end of the season: “There’s nothing to do but get back to work.” (Rogers)

Lions G Kevin Zeitler played out his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Holmes said they’ve had conversations about a possible extension: “[We’ll] see where that goes.” (Woodyard)

played out his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Holmes said they’ve had conversations about a possible extension: “[We’ll] see where that goes.” (Woodyard) Holmes said CB Carlton Davis, who is an impending free agent, had “very good contributions” this season but there hasn’t been any “intense dialogue” on a new contract thus far, via Rogers.

Vikings

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Vikings getting a third-round pick for the loss of QB Kirk Cousins.