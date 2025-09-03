NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Last year was a struggle for Bears QB Caleb Williams and not the season anyone in Chicago envisioned after he was the No. 1 overall pick. However, Williams says he’s focused on taking last year in stride as he finishes up his preparations for this upcoming season.

“I put it in perspective as last year was good, needed it,” Williams said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “I’ve had a lot go (right) for me in the past probably six years or so. … To have a year like that was a good reset for me.”

New Bears HC Ben Johnson came in with a long list of things he wanted Williams to work on improving for his second season, from his ability to manage the different play-calls and parts of the overall offensive operation to his footwork under center and throwing to his left. And after some controversy about how the last staff managed or didn’t manage Williams and his time, Bears GM Ryan Poles said he’s noticed a “recalibration” in that area.

“There’s just the time on task,” he said. “And it really wasn’t all that different last year. But he’s here all the time, and there’s a level of urgency in terms of how he wants to get better and spending time on it, which is good to see.”

Poles believes the overall environment around Williams is going to be much more conducive to the quarterback’s success in his second season.

“When you’re in survival mode, when you’re trying to figure out the speed of the game, maybe things don’t make sense,” Poles said. “So then, when you finally do get clarity and understanding of why we’re doing what we’re doing, there’s structure to it. Like even if things are blocked up a little bit better, you add more talent around you, so everything should slow down significantly.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff is entering his fifth year in Detroit after being acquired in 2021. Goff reflected on playing under HC Dan Campbell, calling the coach a true leader who knows how to push players.

“I think the No. 1 thing that I think about with him is his emotional intelligence, how well he can read the room and know people,” Goff said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “And that’s maybe characteristic No. 1 of being a leader and why he’s so good at that. But he knows when to push, when to pull, when to tell you he needs a little bit more from you, when to love you up. He’s got such a great feel for all that, which is why he’s so special.”

Campbell said he’s always tried to support Goff with quality players around him to make sure he’s comfortable playing “at a high level.”

“This thing is set up for Goff to have success with our playmakers, (Lions WR Amon-Ra) St. Brown, our running backs, the O-line, the whole deal,” Campbell said. “And so, I want to keep that in place. I want to keep our terminology in place, and I want to make sure that Goff is comfortable because he’s playing at a high level.”

John Morton takes over as the Lions’ offensive coordinator after last being in Detroit as a senior offensive analyst in 2022. Morton said he worked directly with Goff and the quarterbacks at the time.

“When I came in, Ben and Dan kind of asked me where I wanted to go,” Morton said. “I said, ‘I’d like to go with the quarterback.’ … That was an area that I needed to go to to learn a little bit more as far as technique and things like that and the process of how the quarterback is thinking. … I needed to know that position inside and out. I know the plays, but it was the techniques and everything that goes with it. So I did that. I did that with Jared and (Lions QBs coach Mark) Brunell. … I thought that was big.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst released a statement after trading DT Kenny Clark to the Cowboys, thanking him for his contributions to the organization, via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

“We want to thank Kenny for the incredible impact he made in the locker room, on the field and in the community during his nine seasons in Green Bay. From the time he arrived in 2016, Kenny established himself as one of the top defensive tackles in the league and in the history of this franchise with his production, durability and leadership. He had the respect of everyone in the organization and epitomized what it meant to be a Green Bay Packer. Kenny will be greatly missed, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

The new four-year, $188 million contract for Packers DE Micah Parsons includes a $44 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.17 million, $2.387 million, $3.107 million, $40.55 million and $43.55 million. (Tom Pelissero)

includes a $44 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.17 million, $2.387 million, $3.107 million, $40.55 million and $43.55 million. (Tom Pelissero) Parsons’ base salaries in the first three years of the deal are guaranteed and there’s a partial injury guarantee in the fourth year (2028). There are also fully guaranteed option bonuses of $38 million in 2026 and $34.443 million in 2027.

Parsons has a $1 million 90-man roster bonus in 2029, up to $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $250,000 workout bonus annually, plus $2 million in escalators and incentives over the life of the contract.

Gutekunst addressed the trade for Parsons, admitting it was hard to give up Clark but the Cowboys were insistent on him being included and ultimately it was worth it for Green Bay: “A player like Micah, he’s very unique and very rare that they’re available. As this came together, it was a unique opportunity for us.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Added Gutekunst: “This move was not just for this season. It’s for multiple seasons. … I think we have a very good team. We have a long way to go … but the potential is there. Adding Micah is one of those things that can help that.” (Hodkiewicz)

The Packers GM added they saw an opportunity early with Parsons and tried to make sure they took advantage: “I felt like if you were going to be in something like this, you had to be in early.” (Hodkiewicz)

Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta said his back is feeling much better, and Parsons will do whatever he can to be on the field, even if he cannot suit up in Week 1. (Rob Demovsky)