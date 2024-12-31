NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Daniel Jones, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Detroit avenged their NFC Championship loss from a year ago with a Week 17 win in San Francisco behind another great performance from QB Jared Goff. Lions HC Dan Campbell had high praise for Goff and thinks he’s playing as well as any other quarterback in the league.

“I know he had a lot of friends and family here, so I know in that regard, that meant something,” Campbell said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “There was a lot that meant something to him. To be able to get a win out here where we didn’t last year, and then the previous history you’re talking about with the Los Angeles Rams, and then having family here, but this is different. This is a different Jared Goff now. He’s different. This guy has developed and matured, and he’s just stepping into his prime. He just continues to get better and better. He’s playing at an ultimate level right now. You find me a quarterback that’s playing better than him in this league right now. I’d love to see it.”

Although Week 17 meant nothing to the Lions in the standings, Campbell explained why he didn’t decide to rest any of the key contributors.

“You can only sit six guys. So, who are those six and then the other guys that don’t? Was it fair to them that we’re not using everything we’ve got? We flew out here, we prepared this way, we came out to win and that’s ultimately what it came to. You do cross your fingers nobody gets hurt. It’s tough and we were fortunate. We got out and now it’s on to the next one.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on their close losses to top teams: “We’ve lost to three of the best teams in the league five times. That is frustrating. Because I feel like we’ve had opportunities in each of those games.” (Ryan Wood)

LaFleur was asked if there's a "difference of opinion" on CB Jaire Alexander's knee injury: "I can't really get into all that. I do know he's been dealing with swelling, and he doesn't feel right to go out there and play." (Ryan Wood)

He continued on second-round LB Edgerrin Cooper: "He made a lot of splash plays, but there were a lot of plays that we've got to make that really hurt us as well. I think it was a mixed bag. I think he's so talented, and the sky's the limit for him. I love having him, but it's the consistency." (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said the team will have a conversation about adding QB Daniel Jones to the 53-man roster this week.

“All stuff to be talked about,” O’Connell said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “As coaches, we have not really discussed that other than making sure we’ve got guys ready to roll while also Daniel being on his own kind of individual plan.”

Vikings RB Cam Akers responded to O’Connell saying he loved him: “It’s a blessing, especially coming from KO, a person who has seen first-hand my journey. It’s a blessing to be able to have a coach like him, a personable coach like him. I’m going to try to run through a wall for him every chance I get.” (Kevin Seifert)