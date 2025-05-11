NFC Notes: Jarquez Hunter, Will Johnson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers used their first five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on defensive players. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks San Francisco “lost their way” over the last year, and their approach in this year’s draft was to rediscover their defensive identity.

“I have no issue with it,” one executive said. “They are realizing they have lost their way a little bit in the past year or so. It is more of them retooling that defense with the guys that fit what has made them really good in the past.”

Another executive believes first-round EDGE Mykel Williams and second-round DT Alfred Collins have “a little developing to do.”

“Both those guys have a little developing to do, so they are leaning hard into (defensive line coach) Kris Kocurek,” the executive said. “Both guys have huge upside.”

One executive thinks Williams’ size was a big factor in San Francisco’s decision to draft him above someone like Falcons’ first-round DE Jalon Walker.

“Mykel Williams is big enough to set the edge in the run game, he has some rush, and he is only 20,” the executive said. “That is why he went before the Georgia kid the Falcons took (Jalon Walker). San Fran wants guys who are bigger like (Nick) Bosa, and if you are going to play that 4-3 attacking scheme, you have to draft D-linemen every year.”

Cardinals

Regarding Michigan CB Will Johnson falling to the Cardinals in the second round, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Johnson’s knee injury was flagged at the NFL Combine but the results didn’t arrive until near the middle of April and “gave some teams pause” about selecting him early.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team wants to employ a committee approach at running back and added fourth-round RB Jarquez Hunter employs a unique skillset. Hunter is also an excellent pass-catcher out of the backfield.

“He’s just been a fun player to watch in terms of just how he runs, his running style,” Snead said, via Rams Wire. “He’s one of those guys that ignites a crowd, ignites an audience with the way he breaks tackles. He runs with joy and then if he does break those tackles, he has the ability to hit a double, triple, take it the distance. We do think the way this NFL season is going, the amount of wear and tear that goes into playing running back, having a committee and a committee with different skill sets only helps us continue being able to run the football like we want to run it.”