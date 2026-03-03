NFC Notes: Jason Licht, Jeremiyah Love, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
At the scouting combine, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said he’s not opposed to making trades, but states numerous factors that have to fit their liking for them to pull the trigger.
“I’m not opposed,” Licht said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I wouldn’t say that it’s in my DNA to refrain from doing those things. It’s got to be right. It’s got to be the right trade. It’s got to be the right player. It’s a lot of factors that go into it. It’s the age of the player, the injury history of the player, what else besides draft capital you have to give up. Once again, talking about (salary cap) flexibility that we can maintain.”
Panthers
- Joseph Person of The Athletic broke down which free agents he thinks will be staying and leaving in Carolina this offseason, with those departing including C Cade Mays, RB Rico Dowdle, OLB D.J. Wonnum, C Austin Corbett, OL Brady Christensen, P Sam Martin, OL Jake Curhan, OLB Trevis Gipson, CB Robert Rochell, LB Krys Barnes, and CB Damarri Mathis.
- Among those Person predicts will remain with the team are OT Yoshua Nijman, LB Christian Rozeboom, S Nick Scott, CB Akayleb Evans, WR David Moore, and S Isaiah Simmons.
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (James Simone)
Saints
- According to Cameron Wolfe, the Cardinals, Chiefs, Commanders, Saints, and Titans showed the most interest in Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love during the combine.
- The Saints hired former OL Will Clapp as an offensive assistant on their coaching staff.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!