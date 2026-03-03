NFC Notes: Jason Licht, Jeremiyah Love, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

At the scouting combine, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said he’s not opposed to making trades, but states numerous factors that have to fit their liking for them to pull the trigger.

“I’m not opposed,” Licht said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I wouldn’t say that it’s in my DNA to refrain from doing those things. It’s got to be right. It’s got to be the right trade. It’s got to be the right player. It’s a lot of factors that go into it. It’s the age of the player, the injury history of the player, what else besides draft capital you have to give up. Once again, talking about (salary cap) flexibility that we can maintain.”

Panthers

Saints

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Cardinals, Chiefs, Commanders, Saints, and Titans showed the most interest in Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love during the combine.

during the combine. The Saints hired former OL Will Clapp as an offensive assistant on their coaching staff.