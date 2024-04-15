NFC Notes: Jason Licht, Raheem Morris, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht detailed his past process of moving around in the first round of the draft.

“In the past, our trade ups and trade downs, we’ve started that process typically around now,” Licht said, via PFT. “We are, too, right now. You don’t want to make rash decisions – at least I don’t – on draft day, emotional decisions that can come back and bite you. You want to be as clear-minded as you can when you’re putting that together.”

Licht added that the team will have options to move both up and down where they’re picking.

“I’d say around pick 20, we’ll know if we want to start attempting to move up or not,” Licht said. “I would say right now, I like the thought of the way I really have a lot of trust in my staff – both the coaching staff and the scouting staff – and how we’ve been operating. Those picks seem pretty important to me, right now.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris mentioned that the team has done well re-tooling their wide receiver room in free agency with players like Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore.

“I thought putting pieces around [London] like the Mooneys, like the Rondale Moores, some of the guys that we’re gonna bring in [was important],” Morris said, via Mike Rothstein of ESPN. “Even some of the guys that we brought back that were already on our football team, I think those guys fit well within that room. You’re gonna have the ability to add across from Drake London. You’re going to have the ability to add, to be able to help all across the board.”

The Falcons signed veteran DE James Smith-Williams to a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.125 million. It includes a signing bonus of $167,500, and carries a cap number of $1,152,500 million. (Over the Cap)

UCF WR Javon Baker had an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

The Panthers signed DT A’Shawn Robinson this offseason to help replenish a group that saw a lot of changes this offseason. Robinson spoke on his role with Carolina, specifically being a mentor for younger players.

“I feel like that’s the job of any vet that comes in, to help teach and better the team and better any player,” Robinson said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “You’re going to help because if you want to win and excel, no matter how good you are, you won’t excel if no one else is up there with you. So you only can be as good as the other ones, as your weakest link. So you’ve got to be willing to be able to put the time in, spend the time getting to know your players and understanding what it really takes, and ingrain that.”

“You know, some players, rookies, they come out of college, they don’t understand the way of the NFL right away. But if you can help them guide them and not mislead them, I feel like it could be a great opportunity for everyone to excel.”