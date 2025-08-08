NFC Notes: Jauan Jennings, 49ers, Seahawks, Tariq Woolen

Jauan Jennings

49ers GM John Lynch said that there’s no timetable for WR Jauan Jennings to return from his calf injury.

“Jauan’s working with our health and performance staff, trying to get back out on the field,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Jauan got his calf in the offseason, strained it, and calves can kind of linger, unfortunately. And came out, practiced some, and wasn’t feeling great, and so we’ve kind of put him off to the side. But Jauan’s working hard, like he always does. Don’t have any timetable, but we’ll see. Looking forward to getting J.J., as we call him, out there on the field. He’s such a big part of who we are and what we want to be. Eager to get him back, but won’t do it until he’s ready.”

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said he doesn’t expect WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee) will be cleared in time for Week 1, and there still isn’t an official timetable for his return, via Cam Inman.

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to be a free agent in 2026. Although Woolen admitted that his future stays on his mind, he’s not trying to stress about it.

“It’s funny,” Woolen said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It’s human nature — of course it’s on your mind when you think about great things like that. But at the same time, I can’t be too worried, I have to be where my feet are at. That’s being here as a Seahawk. That’s giving everything I’ve got to the place that drafted me. Of course, judgment day is going to come but I’m not worried. I just have to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing and that’s playing football and keep being a great teammate.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said Woolen is having a “tremendous camp.”

“I think he’s having a tremendous camp,” Macdonald said. “All the things that we’re challenging him to do, he does. He’s there every day.”

Now entering his second season under Macdonald, Woolen said he has a better understanding of their system and his assignments going into 2025.

“Now that I know the defense, I know what’s being asked of me,” Woolen said. “I know I have to press a lot. That’s the most I’ve ever pressed in my career, and I did well at it. I want to be more consistent at it, and whenever I do play off, I want to be more consistent in that as well.”