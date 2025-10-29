NFC Notes: Jauan Jennings, Riq Woolen, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano is confident the 49ers are not done making moves even though they traded for Patriots DE Keion White. More pass rush help could be on the way.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes 49ers WR Jauan Jennings could be an under-the-radar trade candidate before the deadline, as it seems like both sides might be ready for a fresh start. Jennings requested a trade this summer after not getting a new contract from San Francisco. His production has tailed off and there’s been some friction.
- ESPN’s Nick Wagoner thinks if the 49ers think they’ll get WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall back soon without losing other wideouts to injuries, it could open the window to trading Jennings.
- However, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked on Wednesday about the possibility of trading Jennings and seemed to shut it down: “I’d be very surprised if Jauan weren’t on our team throughout the year.” (Matt Barrows)
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss mentions Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins as a potential trade candidate to monitor before the deadline, although he admits it’s highly unlikely Collins is traded.
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes the Seahawks don’t appear to have any major needs on defense heading into the trade deadline, with several players slated to come back from injury. Linebacker is the closest possibility but Dugar notes the team has been happy with how LB Drake Thomas has been developing.
- The biggest need for the Seahawks is right guard, per Dugar, with the offensive line struggling to open up holes in the run game and RG Anthony Bradford in particular looking like a liability. However, it’s tough to find meaningful offensive line upgrades during the season.
- Dugar mentions the Seahawks have enough depth in the secondary to consider trading away a player like CB Riq Woolen, and OLB Boye Mafe is also worth mentioning given he’s in the final year of his rookie contract and is the least productive edge rusher on the team so far.
- ESPN’s Brady Henderson says had Seattle not had other injuries at cornerback, they likely would have dramatically reduced Woolen’s role after Week 1.
