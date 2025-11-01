NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Cooper DeJean, Tyrone Tracy, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles CB Michael Carter II agreed to delete the $5 million guaranteed for injury in his 2026 contract year to complete the trade to the Eagles from the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)

Eagles DC Vic Fangio on moving CB Cooper DeJean to the perimeter corner position: "We considered it. But when you have one of the better players at a certain position, and it's an important position where you get involved more, you hate to take a really good player at one position to maybe not be as good of a player or impactful of a player at another position. But it's definitely something that we've talked about." (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart has the utmost confidence in the team’s offensive personnel after losing WR Malik Nabers and rookie RB Cam Skattebo to the year for injuries.

“I have overwhelming confidence in all the guys that step on the field with me,” Dart said, via PFT. “I never have any doubt when I’m on the field, so, they all know that. It’s just kind of our conversations during practice and whatnot. So, I don’t think that that’s really a thing that really is concerned internally with us.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll doesn’t think CB Cordale Flott has enough time to clear the concussion protocol and will be out against the 49ers. (Pat Leonard)

Giants G Greg Van Roten said RB Tyrone Tracy is excited to get back in the starting lineup and prove himself once again as a great back.

“He’s seen a lot of stuff,” Van Roten said, via Around The NFL. “He’s getting more comfortable in his role. So, it’ll be good for him to get back out there. I think he’s anxious to kind of show he’s still a good running back.”

Van Roten added that Tracy is better this year than he was last season.

“Tracy’s a really good football player,” Van Roten said. “We’re just excited for him to get back to form and kind of build on what he did last year because I think he’s a better player this year than he was last year.“