NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cow boys

Following the departure of Micah Parsons , ESPN’s Dan Graziano points out that Dallas should have defensive reinforcements on the way. He notes that CB DaRon Bland ‘s foot injury isn’t expected to be long-term, and CB Trevon Diggs (knee) should continue to get more snaps.

, ESPN’s Dan Graziano points out that Dallas should have defensive reinforcements on the way. He notes that CB foot injury isn’t expected to be long-term, and CB (knee) should continue to get more snaps. Graziano also points out that third-round CB Shavon Revel Jr. (knee) will provide a boost when he’s eligible to return in Week 5, while Dallas also expects LB DeMarvion Overshown (knee) to return in October or November.

Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million with $1,250,000 fully guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million with $1,250,000 fully guaranteed. (Over The Cap) Cowboys OL Tyler Smith signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $96 million, which includes $41,662,189 fully-guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey said he isn’t worried about his contract and is leaving all of that to his agent. Asked if the two sides have had contract talks, he responded: “I do not know. I got a job to do and it’s kick the balls and leave that to my agent.” (PFT)

Eagles

Although the Eagles have started their season out 2-0, QB Jalen Hurts is averaging just seven yards per completion and has completed just three passes of over 10 yards. When asked about their offense, WR A.J. Brown said their only goal is to win games in any way possible.

“I think our goal is to win the game. No matter what that looks like. The reason why people may talk about [the offense], they want to know if it’s substantial and can you sustain that throughout the season. I think that’s fair, I think that’s a fair thing to talk about. Our job is to continue to find a way to win,” Brown said, via EaglesWire.

Hurts added that they don’t need explosive plays to win every game.

“The game isn’t necessarily won off of fireworks, it’s won off of scoring more points than the other team. In the end, you play the game for one reason, to win. Nothing more, nothing less,” Hurts said.

Giants

Giants first-round QB Jaxson Dart took three snaps in Week 2’s loss to the Cowboys, which were all run plays. Dart said he’s taking time to observe quarterbacks around the league and learn from them.

“It’s fun because I’m able to take time to watch those other quarterbacks around the league and kind of see the things that they do at a really high level,” Dart said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Giants HC Brian Daboll thinks Dart is learning well from the bench.

“He’s got to see the game through the quarterback’s eyes on the sideline. He’s got to be involved in the communication. Each day we’re trying to groom him and when he has to play, he’ll be ready to play,” Daboll said. “As a young quarterback, there’s so many different things that you’re going to have to go through. There’ll be ups and downs, but in terms of the process that we’re doing with him, each day, he does a little bit better — meetings, protections, [scout] team, we’ll continue to do that.”

Giants QBs coach Shea Tierney said they structured their plan for Dart around OC Mike Kafka‘s time working with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Daboll’s time with Bills QB Josh Allen.

“When we did get Jaxson, the first meetings were a blend of those two things that [Kafka] did with Pat, what [Daboll] did with Josh,” Tierney said. “And what are the best ways to implement it now.”