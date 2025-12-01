NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Marcus Mariota, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders lost 27-26 on Sunday night when they failed a two-point conversion in overtime. Backup QB Marcus Mariota agreed with the call and says that he was excited to receive a vote of confidence from HC Dan Quinn in an attempt to win the game.

“I loved it. I don’t think there was any doubt in our minds across the board. I appreciate the confidence from Q. It was just unfortunate we were unable to convert,” Mariota said, via Pro Football Talk.

“Going into the overtime spot, I thought that would be the way we would go,” Quinn added. “That was the strategy all along. It was a play we liked. It got batted down, but against man-to-man, that’s one that we practice a lot, and we liked it. I hate the outcome, but there was no hesitation. I know when we started, we’re going to score and we’re going to go for two.”

Cowboys

Dallas is one of the hottest teams in the league after knocking off the Chiefs on Thanksgiving to stay in the thick of the postseason race. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott credited first-year HC Brian Schottenheimer’s consistent personality as the biggest reason he’s the perfect person to lead them.

“It’s been amazing,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “And I just credit him for being the same, being consistent, and it’s something that he talks about, but to actually watch him be consistent and be the same man through the adversity and now through some success, right? He’s a hell of a leader. He’s the right guy for the job. We’re all following him.”

Scotteneheimer explained how the death of DE Marshawn Kneeland has impacted him by giving a perspective on what really matters. He committed to being the same person he’s been during his three years in Dallas and 15 years coaching in the NFL.

“I’m a compassionate person,” Schottenheimer said. “I love people. (Kneeland’s death) has really impacted me. It reminded me of how blessed I am to be in this role and how much I love these young men and how fortunate I am to sit in this position. I’m not afraid to cry in front of the guys when I’m sad. I’m not afraid to yell when I’m mad. I stay true to my emotions. I have a lot of energy and juice and that’s always going to be on display. But probably just be authentic. I think that’s why the guys will follow, because I am who I am.”

“I’m not going to be somebody I’m not. I never will be. I’ll always be honest with them. That’s probably the biggest thing I would say is a lot of people change when they get into this position, that’s leading a team or being a head coach. I’ve seen it firsthand. And I’ll never do that. It’s not the best way to be successful.”

Giants

The Giants have been impressed with what they’ve seen in QB Jaxson Dart, but there are inevitable concerns about his reckless style that currently has him sidelined with a concussion. Some of Dart’s teammates talked about Dart needing to adjust his play style, such as TE Theo Johnson and veteran WR Darius Slayton.

“When he’s running on the field [during practice], everyone’s yelling, ‘Slide! Slide!” said Johnson, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I’m talking about in the building and at practice and stuff. People are like, we’re all like, ‘Hey, in the game, that’s going to be a slide, right?'”

“I tell him all the time. I’m like, ‘Bro, please get down!'” Slayton said. “Franchise quarterbacks, when they [get injured], season’s over.”

Dart knows the best ability is availability, but he admitted the adjustment from college to the NFL game has been tough because he basically never gave himself up during his college days.

“Moving forward, I have to be more available for this team,” Dart said. “This is obviously on the forefront of my mind moving forward.”

“I’m still getting used to this game. I’m getting used to this speed, this level. In college, you can watch my tape, I very rarely slid. This is a different beast. For me, I have to obviously be more responsible when I’m in the open field. But I felt I was getting better at it each and every week.”