NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Bill Belichick, Trey Lance, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

On SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s some smoke about LSU QB Jayden Daniels maybe assessing his options this week about where he wants to play, including whether or not it’s in Washington.

He mentions Daniels’ agency is considering making a statement after some controversy about his official visit to Washington being a group visit with other prospects and agent Ron Butler reacting in some cryptic ways to that on social media.

Commanders GM Adam Peters noted senior advisor Doug Williams has been helping the personnel staff for the draft. (Nicki Jhabvala)

noted senior advisor has been helping the personnel staff for the draft. (Nicki Jhabvala) Peters said they are close to deciding which quarterback they will take at number two overall in the draft: “You don’t really make a decision until you need to make a decision. There’s no rush.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Peters commented on having four quarterbacks visit at the same time: “What’s cool is we got to see them all together in a group setting. They all got a lot of time individually with coaches & with us. They were staggered coming in, too. It was a great blend of that & working everyone together in a fun environment.” (John Keim)

Regarding owner Josh Harris‘ involvement: “He’s been extremely supportive. If we’ve needed something, he’s been there to provide for us. But I’d say that’s the extent of it. … He’s been awesome about letting us do what we do.” (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

According to a report by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick is believed to be “biding his time” for another coaching opportunity until next offseason and would be interested in coaching the Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants.

is believed to be “biding his time” for another coaching opportunity until next offseason and would be interested in coaching the Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants. ESPN cites a source who spoke to a close friend of Belichick, who expressed he could only see the coach signing with the Cowboys: “I don’t think Bill Belichick will ever be a head coach again in the National Football League. Unless it’s [for] Jerry Jones.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on QB Trey Lance : “He’s done nothing but excite us even more as he’s worked here all of last season and in the offseason, in terms of his work ethic, his skill level. We’re very pleased.” (Jon Machota)

on QB : “He’s done nothing but excite us even more as he’s worked here all of last season and in the offseason, in terms of his work ethic, his skill level. We’re very pleased.” (Jon Machota) Jones continued: “He exhibits everything you would think a top 5/top 10 pick would exhibit. Trey exhibits similar type work ethic (to Dak Prescott). Obviously Trey is a really good athlete, and the most important thing is his arm. He’s got a very live arm, very strong arm. He continues to improve with his footwork and his accuracy.”

Giants

New Giants DC Shane Bowen is taking over a unit that regressed in 2023 despite the talent they had on the front seven. Bowen spoke about his mindset and the approach the Giants’ defense will have in his first year with the team.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be speed and aggressiveness,” Bowen said, via Dan Salomone of the team’s website. “Regardless of scheme — everybody’s going to have scheme, we’re going to have plenty of scheme — but I want to make sure our guys are lined up, they know what to do, and they can play fast and aggressive ultimately. I want to maximize their abilities. I don’t want to paralyze them before the ball is even snapped by overthinking.”

“They’re all here for a reason. God has blessed them with the skillset to be here. I want to make sure we can maximize that skillset and they’re able to maximize that skillset. But hopefully [it will be] fast, aggressive, you’ll see some violence from us and ultimately guys making plays.”

ESPN’s Matt Miller says he was told by a high-ranking team official that the Giants’ draft plans are unlikely to include a first-round quarterback. However, Miller doesn’t rule out New York drafting a passer at some point on Day 2, perhaps even in a trade up.

According to Ryan Dunleavy, the belief is the Giants are targeting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at the sixth pick in the upcoming draft.

at the sixth pick in the upcoming draft. The Giants signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year, $1.79 million contract that includes a $1,210,000 base salary, a $430,00 signing bonus, $50,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a $100,000 roster bonus, and carries a cap number of $1,781,177. (Over the Cap)