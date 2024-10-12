NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Ezekiel Elliott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders take on the Ravens in Week 6 where QBs Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson will clash. Washington HC Dan Quinn downplayed the comparisons between the two and shifted the focus to Daniels becoming the best version of himself.

“We haven’t talked a lot about that specifically,” Quinn said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I think everybody knows how exceptional and remarkable Lamar is, and so I get why people would say that here’s somebody who’s got athletic ability and can absolutely rip it as well. But I’ve always wanted Jayden to be the best version of him and absolutely go for it in that way. They’ll feature different ways in the offense than we do. But as far as comparison, I didn’t allow myself to kind of go down all that road. I just really wanted to kind of stay in all the things that he could do and how we would feature him in our offense with our guys.”

Quinn on whether RB Brian Robinson ‘s injury is long-term: “It feels more short but anytime you’re dealing with an injury you want to make sure there isn’t longevity.” (John Keim)

‘s injury is long-term: “It feels more short but anytime you’re dealing with an injury you want to make sure there isn’t longevity.” (John Keim) Quinn added Robinson will be a game-time decision with his knee injury. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said he was “dumbfounded” by his lack of opportunities at the goal line and in short yardage. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team is currently managing veteran reps and is preparing for a full season.

“It’s a long season,” Jones said, via PFT. “It’s a long season. And so judiciously managing snaps of veteran players is a big part of the whole show.”

Through the early parts of the season, Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle has overtaken RB Elliott as the team’s lead back. Elliott noted he’s had conversations with coaches about his lack of playing time but remains focused on what he can control.

“I’ve talked a little bit (to the coaches),” Elliott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “But kinda let it play itself out.”

“I just focus on being a good teammate. I’ve been focusing on continuing to help lead this team and I’m not making it about me, it’s about this football team (winning) football games.”

Jones on G Zack Martin ‘s status: “I don’t see that to be a factor on his availability Sunday.” (Todd Archer)

‘s status: “I don’t see that to be a factor on his availability Sunday.” (Todd Archer) Jones spoke on CB DaRon Bland ‘s injury: “These days are so significant today and tomorrow as to how much time Bland will be on the field Sunday.” (Archer)

‘s injury: “These days are so significant today and tomorrow as to how much time Bland will be on the field Sunday.” (Archer) Dallas HC Mike McCarthy talked about LBs Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil ‘s injuries: “We’ll take until Saturday, see how we come off the field tomorrow. So obviously we’re exercising everybody with the potential to play.” (Archer)

talked about LBs and ‘s injuries: “We’ll take until Saturday, see how we come off the field tomorrow. So obviously we’re exercising everybody with the potential to play.” (Archer) McCarthy feels good about LB Darius Harris on the practice squad if needed: “He’s ready to play. He’s just waiting on an opportunity. But we’re very pleased with the way Darius has been practicing.” (Archer)

Giants

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, WR Malik Nabers (concussion) is out Sunday, per HC Brian Daboll .

(concussion) is out Sunday, per HC . Daboll is unsure whether RB Devin Singletary will be able to go in Week 6 as he deals with a groin problem. (Raanan)

will be able to go in Week 6 as he deals with a groin problem. (Raanan) Regarding OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Daboll mentioned he may land on injured reserve. (Dan Duggan)