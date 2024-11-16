NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Jake Elliott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington has lost the last two games with some of their worst offensive performances of the season. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels believes they can use the struggles to reflect on how to get better.

“For us? Man, we’ve got to execute,” Daniels said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “We haven’t been executing how we were before at the beginning half of the season. So, we’ve got to go back and, like I said, look at ourselves in the mirror. How can we get better? How can we keep improving? It’s a long season, so there’s going to be ups and downs, but how can we fight through adversity?”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown spoke on the upcoming matchup with the Texans: “When it’s the battle for Texas, especially with them having the season that they’re having, a team that they’re thinking that they run the state. Even though it’s a down year for us, we still run the state of Texas. So we got to go out there with that pride and that mindset of this is still our state and we’re still the big brothers.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles K Jake Elliott missed two field goals and an extra point in the team’s Week 11 win on Thursday night. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni reiterated his faith in Elliott because of his track record with the team.

“Jake has been so clutch his entire career and his entire time that I’ve been here, too,” Sirianni said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Just like I would say to somebody that fumbled or dropped a pass in a moment, ‘We believe in you. You’re going to have to make a kick to help us win this football game.’ He did to get us up 16 points and 8 points or whatever it was. We have so much faith in him and that’s what you do.”