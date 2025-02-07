NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Kellen Moore, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington transcended their team’s trajectory in 2024, making it to the NFC Championship game on the heels of rookie sensation QB Jayden Daniels. At Super Bowl media week, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was impressed by his continued improvement throughout the year and stated his belief that Daniels will have a long career.

“I think from watching the tape, especially watching him play against the Eagles this year, it was cool to even see his progression throughout the season,” Mahomes said, via NBC4 Sports. “And you could tell he got better and better. That’s what you want to do in the NFL. You can be talented and you can make all the throws, but can you progress and can you learn what defenses are doing to account for you and get better from that? And it seemed like he did that all year long and it’s gonna just be the start of a great career.”

Cowboys

After parting ways with former HC Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys kept things in-house with the hiring of OC Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement. Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes Schottenheimer gives them the best chance to compete immediately because of his familiarity with the team.

“We’re not building for the future here. Brian’s hiring was not a future get a coach and get him ready to play. That’s not what that was. This is a hit the ground running [hire],” Jones said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website. “This gave us the best way to get our players that we’ve got right now and look at the future to get the benefit of a new coach and the enthusiasm that goes with it.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked if he was ready to have another offensive coordinator next year, given the likelihood that Kellen Moore will accept the head coaching position with the Saints.

“Ask me a week or so from now,” Hurts said laughing, via Pro Football Talk.

“He’s brought different ideas. He’s brought a different approach,” Hurts said of Moore. “My whole vantage point has always been to learn as much as I can. I’ve had different coordinators, different voices almost every year of my career. So my whole approach has been to just to learn as much as I can and take those different things in and apply them to my game and find ways to win. I think he’ll be great whatever happens. He’s great. I’ll say this: He’s learned a lot over the course of his career. He has a very unique way of seeing the game, having played the quarterback position. I know his name has been around for a very long time, so if that is to happen, it’s to happen. But I know his focus is purely is on winning this game.”