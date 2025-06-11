NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels had a tremendous rookie campaign that ended with them in the NFC Championship Game. Daniels spoke on leaning on veterans in his first offseason and mentioned his work to make sure his body can withstand a full year with a postseason run.

“It’s a long season,” Daniels said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “Now, just put the team around me, ask questions, ask vets and reach out to other individuals [to ask], ‘How did you navigate your first offseason?'”

“Can I add some more armor on to sustain 17 games, and hopefully more?”

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told the media he would let them know when something happened regarding the contract of LB Micah Parsons.

“No different than anything else. I’ll let you know when it happens,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s part of the business. All teams go through it.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer feels that Parsons is still getting ready for the season despite being away from the team.

“The thing that I know about Micah is that Micah wants to be here. He’s excited about what we’re building,” Schottenheimer said of Parsons. “He’s been a big proponent of that. You can lead a lot of different ways. This is a business. And they’re working through the business part of this deal. Everything I’ve asked him to do, no different than everybody that’s here, he’s been great. That gets me excited. I’m a big fan of Micah.”

Giants

Giants LB Brian Burns commented on one of the team’s recent practices coming to an end early due to punches being thrown between teammates.

“You definitely need that edge, you need that dog inside of you,” Burns said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “But you just can’t let it get in the way of work. The only thing I’m mad about is that we had to go ahead and call it. We got most of our work done today, but I just want to stay away from that.”