NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Mike McCarthy Firing, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

“Jayden has such poise in these winning time moments and that is contagious as well,” Quinn said Monday, via NFL.com. “…We were talking earlier with one of the coaches, he has such poise and one of my friends that I coached with in the nineties at Hofstra was [Former NCAA Basketball National Champion Head Coach] Jay Wright. It made me think of the championship game between Villanova and UNC. And if you watch, there’s a clip of Jay right before the three-point shot goes off, he says ‘bang,’ turns and walks to shake one of the guy’s hands. And Jayden has poise in these moments where he doesn’t go wild after or lose his cool. He just has real poise in [those] spots and it’s the same whether it went well or didn’t and that’s really hard to do. And so having poise in those moments, that’s a really big thing because the other players see it and feel it and they have it in those moments as well. We practice it a lot, but it looks like we practice these moments a lot and Jayden in those spaces, he is just very much, bang, onto the next one and going and that’s a really cool quality to have.”

Quinn noted that the most emotion Daniels shows is when a teammate makes a big play, and he showed a lot of it when his backup Marcus Mariota threw the game-winning touchdown in Week 18 against the Cowboys. Other than that, he remains calm when in control of the game.

“Where he’s the one in charge, he’s iced up man, he ain’t letting you into that,” Quinn laughed. “Inside the lens of that helmet, he’s a killer. So, the most emotional I’ve seen him is his joy for Marcus into that spot to let that emotion and happiness out for a guy that means a lot to him.”