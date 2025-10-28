NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Commanders

Commanders

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter was asked about the status of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels for Week 9.

“I just think a guy that’s had a knee injury and a hamstring injury… Hamstrings, you gotta be really careful with that… I won’t be surprised if we don’t see Jayden again on Sunday night,” Schefter said of Daniels.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn says Daniels had a good rehab session on Sunday, and the team plans for him to be a part of practice this week. (JP Finlay)

Commanders DT Javon Kinlaw gave the media an update on his shoulder injury: "I'm good. I'm all right. I'm all good. I just landed with all my body weight on my shoulder. I'm good though." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said that lack of execution was what plagued the team against Denver, versus effort or identity.

“You got to give Denver a lot of credit. I think they moved us around pretty good,” Schottenheimer said, via Cowboys Wire. “They certainly owned the line of scrimmage in the run game against our defense. And same thing from a pass protection standpoint. When we talk about keys to victory, those are the things we have to do. We have to execute in those areas. And unfortunately, it was not up to the standard that we needed to be.”

Schottenheimer said that the team’s culture is great but they need to be more disciplined.

“The culture of this team is great,” he said. “Those guys played hard… but we have to play better. We have to execute better. We have to coach better. Got to call better plays.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the team’s defense following the blowout loss to Denver : “It’s not as bad as it looks — and it looks bad, as far as the game Sunday — but it also has a lot of room for improvement [to] where we want to be on defense.” ( Joseph Hoyt

Packers LB Micah Parsons sounded off after their win over the Steelers on how he believes the Cowboys have mistreated CB Trevon Diggs, who was placed on injured reserve by the team due to a right knee issue.

“Honestly, I feel like they fucked my dog over, you know what I mean?” Parsons told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “He’s coming off a catastrophic knee injury, and I just didn’t think they did right by him. He didn’t participate all camp, and he’s going out there playing Week 1 and 2. I just don’t think you do that to a player like that. And the type of knee injury he had, they forced him out there. He has no reps, really. He’s telling me he was in the warmup phase during Week 1. Even with the ramp-up, I just feel like you just don’t do that.”

“I just feel like they screwed him over,” Parsons continued. “The organization let him down. You know what I mean? You just don’t do that to a player. And I just think it was mad wrong and I just pray for him.”

The knee issue Diggs has been dealing with since early in the season is with his right knee, not the left knee, which he had operated on last January. (Todd Archer)