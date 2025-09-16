NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Za’Darius Smith, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn on QB Jayden Daniels ‘ status: “I know there will be lots of questions about our QB, but here’s what I know – he had an MRI and is truly day to day. What does that mean for Sunday? I can’t tell you that now, will have more on Wednesday.” (JP Finlay)

on QB ‘ status: “I know there will be lots of questions about our QB, but here’s what I know – he had an MRI and is truly day to day. What does that mean for Sunday? I can’t tell you that now, will have more on Wednesday.” (JP Finlay) Quinn believes RB Chris Rodriguez will be back in the fold, but he’s comfortable with seventh-round RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt as a pass blocker. (Finlay)

will be back in the fold, but he’s comfortable with seventh-round RB as a pass blocker. (Finlay) He doesn’t plan to replace RB Austin Ekeler with one player, but instead a committee. (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Micah Parsons trade: “We’re going to be getting players in the top 30 (draft picks). We’ve got two years of getting Green Bay’s top 30 player. And that should do some damage for us. And then we add that to the picks we’re going to have anyway, and that should do some damage. Now, by the way, in between that time, there are 30 other teams other than the Cowboys playing without Micah this week. There are ways to play defense and scheme that don’t necessarily involve any player, whether it be Deion Sanders , looking way back, or who it is, a lot of people won a lot of games and didn’t have Deion Sanders on the field for them. How’d that happen? That’s called, you’ve got to have about, minimum, 40-something players to play this game. Between being available with a nick or an injury, plus at the same time, just availability from the number of snaps in a game. You can’t go out there and rush the passer for 60 plays a game at all. My point is, all of this weighs into the consideration, and it was so much thought out over the last months that we needed an opportunity to see if our trade was there.” ( on the LBtrade: “We’re going to be getting players in the top 30 (draft picks). We’ve got two years of getting Green Bay’s top 30 player. And that should do some damage for us. And then we add that to the picks we’re going to have anyway, and that should do some damage. Now, by the way, in between that time, there are 30 other teams other than the Cowboys playing without Micah this week. There are ways to play defense and scheme that don’t necessarily involve any player, whether it be, looking way back, or who it is, a lot of people won a lot of games and didn’t have Deion Sanders on the field for them. How’d that happen? That’s called, you’ve got to have about, minimum, 40-something players to play this game. Between being available with a nick or an injury, plus at the same time, just availability from the number of snaps in a game. You can’t go out there and rush the passer for 60 plays a game at all. My point is, all of this weighs into the consideration, and it was so much thought out over the last months that we needed an opportunity to see if our trade was there.” ( Jon Machota

Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney believes he has “a lot” left in the tank and believes he could be a great fit for a team that needs edge rushers: “I like the secondary. I like that they got Kenny Clark . I said I think I can help their team. They just needed some edge rushers, and I felt like I can go out here and help this defense.” (Machota)

believes he has “a lot” left in the tank and believes he could be a great fit for a team that needs edge rushers: “I like the secondary. I like that they got . I said I think I can help their team. They just needed some edge rushers, and I felt like I can go out here and help this defense.” (Machota) Clowney on his first impressions of Dallas: “I’ve been on 7 teams and this place is a lot different than any place I’ve been. They got a lot for these guys. They’re a little spoiled. Jerry Jones spoils his teams. You gotta play well when you’re spoiled like this. You want to be in a place like this for a while. Play good so you can stay around.” (Machota)

Jones on Clowney: “He’ll add some real depth. He’s very credible. He’ll help us.” (Jon Machota)

Clowney’s agent talked about the move: “Playing for the Dallas Cowboys was the priority Day 1 upon his release from the Panthers. He had other opportunities that he just wasn’t moved by. Besides, I wanted him to get Jerry’s explanation of the glory hole as opposed to mine.” (Todd Archer)

Jones was asked about an extension for K Brandon Aubrey : “He certainly is coming. We’ll be looking at that. Probably have had communications since the kick. But he’s certainly in the future.” (Jon Machota)

: “He certainly is coming. We’ll be looking at that. Probably have had communications since the kick. But he’s certainly in the future.” (Jon Machota) Jones said WR KaVontae Turpin has a real chance to play in Week 3, while CB DaRon Bland is still a long shot. (Bobby Belt)

has a real chance to play in Week 3, while CB is still a long shot. (Bobby Belt) Dallas LG Tyler Smith was asked what’s the first thing he wants to buy with his new deal: “Man, I just really want that Lombardi Trophy.” (Jon Machota)

was asked what’s the first thing he wants to buy with his new deal: “Man, I just really want that Lombardi Trophy.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones talked about C Cooper Beebe being out six to eight weeks with an ankle injury: “We’re hoping that it’s on the shorter end [of the timeline], but there’s probably a pretty good chance that he’ll end up on IR.” (Nick Harris)

Eagles

The Eagles opted to sign veteran EDGE Za’Darius Smith following their season-opener. Smith had been available as a free agent for months, but says he felt comfortable joining Philadelphia.

“You know, man, I had a lot of teams calling, but I just felt comfortable coming to Philly. I know Ogbo (Okoronkwo), we was together in Cleveland. I talked to him, and he was just telling me about the organization, the locker room, and the great people who are here. Dom (DiSandro), one of the head guys,” Smith said, via EaglesWire.com.

“Man, I love Dom. Just this whole team and this culture, man. I love everything about it. Hey, they just got a Super Bowl, and hopefully we can get it again. But we’re just going to take it one week at a time and go 1-0 each and every week.”