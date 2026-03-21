NFC Notes: Jaylen Watson, 49ers’ Contracts, Seahawks’ Trade Rumors, Rams

49ers

49ers CB Nate Hobbs ‘ one-year deal carries a base value of $3.5 million and a max value of $4.5 million. He received a $1.25 million signing bonus, $3.11 million guaranteed, and a salary of $1.86 million. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ one-year deal carries a base value of $3.5 million and a max value of $4.5 million. He received a $1.25 million signing bonus, $3.11 million guaranteed, and a salary of $1.86 million. (Aaron Wilson) 49ers LB Luke Gifford ‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes a $660,000 signing bonus, $2.01 million guaranteed, and salaries of $1.3 million in 2026 and $2.26 million in 2027. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes a $660,000 signing bonus, $2.01 million guaranteed, and salaries of $1.3 million in 2026 and $2.26 million in 2027. (Aaron Wilson) The 49ers signed LB Dre Greenlaw to a one-year, $6 million deal that is fully guaranteed and includes a $2.5 million signing bonus and a $2.6 million salary. The contract also includes 2027–2030 voidable years. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $6 million deal that is fully guaranteed and includes a $2.5 million signing bonus and a $2.6 million salary. The contract also includes 2027–2030 voidable years. (Wilson) The 49ers signed OT Vederian Lowe to a two-year, $9.25 million deal that includes a $2.76 million signing bonus, $5.65 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.3 million in 2026 and $1.7 million in 2027. The contract includes 2028–2031 voidable years. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $9.25 million deal that includes a $2.76 million signing bonus, $5.65 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.3 million in 2026 and $1.7 million in 2027. The contract includes 2028–2031 voidable years. (Wilson) 49ers OT Brett Toth ‘s one-year, $2.5 million contract includes a $2.215 million signing bonus. He’ll make a guaranteed salary of $1,215,000, and can earn up to $260,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $25,000 workout bonus. (OverTheCap)

‘s one-year, $2.5 million contract includes a $2.215 million signing bonus. He’ll make a guaranteed salary of $1,215,000, and can earn up to $260,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $25,000 workout bonus. (OverTheCap) 49ers TE Jake Tonges‘ two-year, $8 million contract includes a $2.615 million signing bonus and $5.45 million guaranteed. He’ll earn guaranteed salaries of $1,485,000 in 2026 and $1,350,000 in 2027. He can also make up to $340,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Rams

Rams CB Jaylen Watson detailed how he became a great and willing run defender on the perimeter.

“I think it’s just a mindset. You either want to or you don’t. If you tell yourself you can’t, you are right. If you tell yourself you can, you are right,” Watson said, via Rams Wire. “I just go out there and put my head down. Football is a physical sport. Just be physical and put violence on tape. I actually learned that from watching (L’Jarius) Sneed. He was like 180 pounds soaking wet. We were playing the Raiders and Josh Jacobs, I don’t know what was wrong with him that day but he was running like a mad man. Every time Sneed would just put his head in there, ‘(Hit), get up, I want some more. (Hit), get up. I want some more.’ It’s not about size or anything. Trent is a super physical guy too. It’s just if you want to and will you do it. Watching him be successful, learning from him and trying to do the same thing.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks aren’t expected to make a splash trade for one of the veteran players currently rumored to be on the market, according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has durability concerns, which Seattle takes into strong consideration. Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is set to earn a significant contract, which seems unlikely that the front-office would consider giving to him either this year or next. Additionally, Miami would likely ask for a first-round pick or multiple top-60 picks, which isn’t something Seattle usually will part ways with, especially for a running back.

Dugar believes that the team will likely try to address running back and edge rusher in the draft and then add capable veterans before training camp when they won’t impact the compensatory pick formula. He mentioned both Von Miller and JaDeveon Clowney as two options the team could consider.

In terms of interior offensive line, Seahawks GM John Schneider has made it clear that offensive guards are overpaid and overvalued. The team still believes G Anthony Bradford is capable of being a starting caliber player and will continue to involve him in the competition.

Lastly, Dugar expects WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CB Devon Witherspoon to both sign extensions this off-season, potentially as soon as April.