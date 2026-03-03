NFC Notes: Jeremiyah Love, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn was asked about drafting a running back early in this year’s draft. Notably, Quinn is a fan of Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.

“How does somebody impact a team in a great way? And sometimes that’s through running back,” Quinn said, via Commanders Wire. “And we’ve seen the players over the last four or five years who have done that.”

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Cardinals, Chiefs, Commanders, and Titans showed the most interest in Love during the combine.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer was asked about WR George Pickens, noting that he hopes to keep him beyond this upcoming season.

“This is going to play out the way it’s supposed to play out,” Schottenheimer said, via Pro Football Talk. “GP loves football. My relationship with GP doesn’t change, just like it didn’t change with CeeDee [Lamb] or Dak [Prescott] or those guys that were going through certain things. It’s all part of the process. It’s the business side of it. Hell, I was talking to CeeDee last night. It doesn’t change.”

“I hope,” Schottenheimer replied when asked if the team wants to keep the receiver. “Again, I think everything that I’ve been around George from the time he got here, from the time he came in, and I say this respectfully, I kicked his ass in shooting free throws in my office. He might not remember it that way. I know this guy is a competitor and loves football, so I hope so.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni envisions OL Tyler Steen remaining a starter at right guard next season.

“We got four Pro Bowl players coming back on our offensive line, which is exciting,” Sirianni said, via Eagles Wire. “We feel like we got some young talent there, as well. Tyler Steen will be in his second year as a starter, and we haven’t hit free agency or the draft.”