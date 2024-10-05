NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Darius Slayton, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Despite a surprising 3-1 start, Washington DC Joe Whitt Jr. isn’t pleased with how they are performing on the defensive side of the ball. Whitt outlined where they need to improve and knows he has to put them in better spots for success.

“I think we’ve played solid at points. I need a consistent flow throughout the game. Get up there and challenge and send the ball where we wanna send it consistently,” Whitt said, via Ivan Lambert of the Commanders Wire. “We’ve had opportunities at some interceptions that where we just knocked it down and we didn’t go aggressively to go get it. So they’re a group of talented young men at the corner position, okay, but talent doesn’t mean that we’re playing at the level that we want to play at.”

“So when we do, I’ll tell you, but we’re not right now. And it’s not because of a lack of ability or anything like that. They have the ability. I just have to do a better job of getting them to do it, and we will.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced WR Noah Brown and DE Clelin Ferrell are out in Week 5. (Ben Standig)

announced WR and DE are out in Week 5. (Ben Standig) Quinn added RB Austin Ekeler will play while RB Brian Robinson Jr. will be a game-time decision. (Standig)

Cowboys

Despite having the worst rushing attack in the league through four games, Cowboys FB Hunter Luepke believes they are close to putting it together and increasing their success.

“We’re one block away here, one block away there,” Luepke said, via Todd Brock of the Cowboys Wire. “It’s just 11 guys working together. We’re close. We’re close. It’s going to break through one of these games.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on WR Ryan Flournoy , who should see more chances with WR Brandin Cooks sidelined: “I’m anxious to see him make his first catch with the Dallas Cowboys, but he may be something special for us. On a personal basis, he’s got Dez Bryant stuff to him. Boy, is he an athlete? Glad to see him get this opportunity.” (Todd Archer)

spoke on WR , who should see more chances with WR sidelined: “I’m anxious to see him make his first catch with the Dallas Cowboys, but he may be something special for us. On a personal basis, he’s got stuff to him. Boy, is he an athlete? Glad to see him get this opportunity.” (Todd Archer) Jones also touched on CB Trevon Diggs ‘ ankle injury: “In my opinion, Trevon’s going to be great. Certainly gave us a little score there in practice.” (Archer)

‘ ankle injury: “In my opinion, Trevon’s going to be great. Certainly gave us a little score there in practice.” (Archer) When responding to a question about how the start of the year has gone, Jones remained optimistic: “Look for the positives. Look for us to be improving. … I’m interested in building toward the crescendo of getting in the playoffs, and then being a much better team than we are today when we get to the playoffs. I think that’s what you’re seeing.” (Jon Machota)

Albert Breer mentioned on This Is Football with Kevin Clark that Bill Belichick has a great relationship with Jones and their leadership brass.

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton is the subject of trade talks once again this year, he promises that it isn’t a distraction.

“It’s not the first time in my career I’ve been a trade deadline topic,” Slayton said, via NJ.com. “It’s probably like the third or fourth time. It’s nothing I haven’t been through before. Obviously all those other times, I still remained here. As for now, I expect that to happen once again — that I’ll be here.”

Slayton added that his impending free agency isn’t playing in his mind right now.

“Not really,” Slayton said. “It’s kind of one of those things that’s a ‘cross that bridge whenever you get there’ type of thing… Obviously, this is my last contract year and I plan to play out this full year to the best of my ability and help us win games.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll noted CBs Dru Phillips (calf) and Adoree’ Jackson (calf) are headed in the right direction in terms of playing in Week 5. (Dan Duggan)