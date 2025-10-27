NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Daron Payne, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn on DT Daron Payne’s status: “He is dealing with a toe that’s bothered him. So just kind of working through that to get him into that spot, but I’ll know more over the next day and a half.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wasn’t thrilled after the loss to Denver, adding that he would consider making trades if the incoming player could help the team contend.

“I am not happy at all with winning three ball games. At all,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “Can we play better? Of course, we can play better.”

“If I saw a proposition for us to help this team, no matter what this score was today, then I would look at it on the merits of helping this team. And if you’re talking about trading for a player or trading a player, I would completely look at it on the merits of the team, both for next week or the weeks after or for the longer term,” Jones added. “Today would not affect a decision on trading for a player.”

Per Ed Werder, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is dealing with a knee issue that landed him on injured reserve.

Cowboys OL Brock Hoffman was fined $6,111 and WR George Pickens was fined $11,593, both for taunting, while RB Javonte Williams was fined $16,830 and S Donovan Wilson was fined $23,186, both for use of the helmet.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that he currently isn’t shopping any players and doesn’t see the defense as being one trade away from doing a better job of executing after the amount of points they allowed against the Broncos.

“I don’t know what’s realistic,” Jones said, via ESPN. “Could one better player — if we didn’t pay too big a price to have a better player on defense to possibly help? I’m not trying to be cute, but that’s why you’d go get him because you think that you could go help your defense. Are we one player away on defense? I think we’re not. I think we’re more than that away, but what we’re closer to than it looks, in my mind, is executing better on defense. I don’t see a lack of effort. I see guys that could be surer, more firm in their execution.”

However, Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer was unwilling to blame the loss on the defense alone.

“When you look at it, I’m not just going to start with the defense,” Schottenheimer said. “I don’t think any of us coached and played well enough. At the end of the day, I think we have good enough players. I think we did not play well tonight.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had his own thoughts on the team’s roster.

“I trust and I like the guys that we have,” Prescott commented. “Honestly, l do. And that’s not just a political answer. You see some of these games we’ve won and honestly even the tie [against Green Bay] and some of the games we’ve lost … our roster is OK. Can it be better? That’s for you guys to write about and to judge. I trust those guys. We’ve got to be better in everything that we do. Getting a trade takes opportunities and plays away from somebody else, and so I just echo … to the guys in the locker room … forget the trade. Do more. Right? Like shut that talk up, whether it be offense, whether it be defense, whatever position group that you guys are alluding to, step up and shut the talk up.”