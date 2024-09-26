NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn doesn’t want first-round QB Jayden Daniels to feel the weight of the organization’s history on going without a franchise quarterback. In the end, Quinn wants Daniels to be his own player.

“I definitely understand our fan base has been waiting for the franchise QB, but I also don’t want Jayden feeling any ghosts, making sure he understands there’s only one name on the back of that jersey and that’s for him,” Quinn said, via John Keim of ESPN.

Quinn wouldn’t compare Daniels to other quarterbacks around the league and is excited to see the player he becomes.

“I don’t want to compare him to anybody but him because he’s still growing and quite honestly, I can’t wait to see who he’s becoming,” Quinn said. “He had a remarkable game, and I was really, really proud of him.”

Quinn mentioned how Daniels lifts up the players around him and reiterated that he wants the rookie to play the game in how own way.

“He has that way about him that he creates energy and belief in others as well,” Quinn said. “We don’t want him having and feeling there’s any ghosts. We wanted to make sure that was clear. We know how important the position is here to him, to the organization, but we also wanted to make sure you do it in your own way. And we’ve really seen that.”

Quinn ruled out RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) from Week 4, via JP Finlay.

Cowboys

A recent poll by WFAA indicates that 78 percent of Cowboys’ fans feel owner Jerry Jones is at fault for Dallas’ shortcomings. Jones responded criticism against him is “very fair” but he also receives guidance from a lot of people around the organization.

“That’s very fair,” Jones said, via Audacy.com. “That’s very fair. It’s well known that no decision is ultimately made there for what I either have acquiesced or approve it. That’s very fair. How could you think otherwise if we are basically, whether it be who’s out there coaching, whether it be who’s out there playing, whether it be the stadium you’re walking into, whatever it is here, that’s the way it is now. Let me just say this: Do I have a huge amount of input [given to me] in making those decisions when they’ve done their homework? They’re very influential input to me. And we’ve got a lot of people in the Dallas Cowboys that have done their input and I think I’ve forgotten what it is now. I’m not trying to say this, but if you look at who’s won the games over the last four or five years, Kansas City has of course, but we’re not far right. We’re right in that pack now. We’re in a soft spot. We’ve got to get out of it.”

Giants

Giants RB Devin Singletary has fumbled in the last two games, increasing his career total to 16 thus far. He still doesn’t consider himself as fumble-prone and is focused on ending that stigma.

“I don’t look at myself as a fumbler,” Singletary said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “It comes with the game. Guys get paid to do this, just like me. You have to have thick skin and you have to be tough mentally, and keep rolling. I definitely don’t want to let my guys down any more.”

Singletary admitted he has protection issues to clean up and has received help from teammates in practice.

“I wouldn’t say it’s bad luck,” Singletary said. “Definitely something I have to correct. Shoot, when I’m running, I have to cover it up in traffic with two hands. I’ve been doing a lot of drill work. Teammates have been helping me out, trying to do punch-outs and stuff even though we are doing walk-throughs. I have to clean that up because we can’t be turning the ball over.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll doesn’t think Singletary’s mistakes outweigh his positives.

“You can’t let one bad or two bad plays [negate] a lot of the good things,” Daboll said. “So, you keep working on your ball security, and he’ll do that.”

The New York Giants officially ruled out CB Adoree’ Jackson (calf) and CB Dru Phillips (calf) from Week 4, per Dan Salomone.