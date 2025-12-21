NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Marcus Mariota, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said QB Marcus Mariota had stitches on his right hand and is also dealing with a quad injury. (Jhabvala)

Commanders FB Nick Bellore was fined $10,847 for unnecessary roughness.

Cowboys

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy put up 250 yards and two passing touchdowns, to go along with a rushing score in Week 15’s win over the Cowboys. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said they allowed McCarthy to take over the game.

“We let their quarterback have a big day on us,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That wasn’t the plan. We could have used more pressure, without question, at different times. The result was that we let him make some pretty significant plays out there, plus, he played pretty well. It seems like we’re always saying that about these (opposing) quarterbacks. Some of them hadn’t played as well, but when they play us, they play better. I think that’s telling, too.”

When asked about DC Matt Eberflus, Jones expressed that they have the players to be successful.

“I’m satisfied that the players we have fit what we’re trying to do really well,” Jones said.

Dallas started the year by trading away star edge rusher Micah Parsons, but improved things by acquiring DT Quinnen Williams and LB Logan Wilson. Jones admits that they could’ve realigned their defense earlier instead of at the very start of the season.

“Candidly, just to be very up front about it,” Jones said. “I think if we could have gotten this defense in better shape earlier that we could be sitting here with the kind of wins that would’ve not had us in this tight spot.”

Jones on the season: “I’ll admit that the Cowboys management has played a big role (in the 30-year Super Bowl drought). … But seriously, I’m very disappointed that the way we’re structured and my role puts us here tonight. I’m tremendously disappointed.” (Machota)

Jones expects the team to play an international game next season and prefers that it be in Mexico. (Machota)

Jones assured reporters that Eberflus will be fully evaluated, but not until after the final two games of the season. Jones ruled out making any change during the season. (Werder)

Giants

Giants OT Andrew Thomas said he won’t know about his hamstring injury until he gets an MRI on Monday and is hoping to play in the final two games of the season. (Dan Duggan)

Giants TE Theo Johnson was fined $6,488 for a late hit, and CB Andru Phillips was fined $7,292 for a hit on a defenseless player.