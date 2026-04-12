NFC Notes: Jessie Bates, Bijan Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the team has lost key contributors this offseason: “The general feeling among execs was that the Buccaneers slipped this offseason after receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Jamel Dean signed elsewhere.”
- Executives assessed the team’s overall direction: “They have definitely taken a step back. I don’t know how they are better.”
- Observers highlighted the impact of losing longtime mainstays: “Losing Mike Evans is huge, and the fact that he left for what he perceived to be a closer contender, and for less money, seems like an indictment on the direction in Tampa. Lavonte David was more veteran presence but starting to become a liability in coverage.”
- Personnel moves at running back were noted: “Everything they did was kind of a wash.”
Falcons
- Falcons S Jessie Bates is entering the final year of his contract, but hasn’t had any extension talks up to this point. Bates said he would like to retire in Atlanta: “I want to retire as a Falcon. My family loves it here.” (Josh Kendall)
- Falcons RB Bijan Robinson said he’s already been collaborating with recently signed RB Brian Robinson Jr. about how they are going to play: “We have become close already … already talking about what’s expected, how we want to do it.” (Tori McElhaney)
- Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Michael Penix Jr. is continuing his rehab from a knee injury and is “not so focused on timelines” at this point in the offseason, per McElhaney.
Panthers
- Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy is taking a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Jeremy Fowler)
- South Carolina DT Nick Barrett has a visit with the Panthers. He counts as a local prospect. (Ian Rapoport)
- Iowa State DT Domonique Orange has five official 30 visits, including with the Panthers. (Tony Pauline)
- Auburn DE Keyron Crawford took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Arye Pulli)
- N.C. State TE Justin Joly will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Arye Pulli)
- Missouri DT Chris McClellan took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Billy Marshall)
- Arizona DB Treydan Stukes will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Ian Rapoport)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor has a visit with the Panthers. (Greg Auman)
- Oklahoma WR Deion Burks took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Billy Marshall)
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad seemed to indicate he has a visit with the Panthers. (Erik Turner)
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