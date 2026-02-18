NFC Notes: Jim Schwartz, Jameis Winston, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders P Tress Way‘s one-year, $3,037,500 deal includes a $162,500 signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $2,850,000. He can also earn a $25,000 workout bonus. (OverTheCap)

Eagles

SI’s Albert Breer believes that former Browns DC Jim Schwartz is positioning himself to take a head coaching job in the next couple of seasons.

is positioning himself to take a head coaching job in the next couple of seasons. Eagles DC Vic Fangio contemplated retirement this offseason and could likely be on his way out after this season. Breer believes that Schwartz will be at the top of the short-list of candidates to replace Fangio after this season. By doing so, he can position himself to be considered again for a head coaching role in 2028.

contemplated retirement this offseason and could likely be on his way out after this season. Breer believes that Schwartz will be at the top of the short-list of candidates to replace Fangio after this season. By doing so, he can position himself to be considered again for a head coaching role in 2028. Schwartz has relationships in Philly, including with GM Howie Roseman , so the two sides could be a great fit.

, so the two sides could be a great fit. The Eagles can get $8.7 million in cap savings by cutting CB Michael Carter, and no other cut will save them more than $3.7 million. (Kubena)

Giants

Veteran QB Jameis Winston is entering the 12th year of his career. When appearing on Pardon My Take, Winston said he’d like to play for another dozen years.

“I would love to play 12 years, right? And that’s just 12,” Winston said. “In terms of my arm, like, I’m blessed. Like, I’m really grateful.”

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants have some obvious cap cuts this offseason, including RB Devin Singletary, OL James Hudson, and K Graham Gano, yet the most notable could be LB Bobby Okereke, as the team can create $9 million in cap savings while eating $5.5 million in dead money if they release the veteran linebacker.