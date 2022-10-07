NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers Regarding the 49ers looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo over the offseason, the quarterback mentioned that the organization was talking to “a couple different teams” and that the Panthers were at the top of the list. “I think we were advancing with a couple different teams,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebZone. “Nothing obviously came to fruition. Yeah, they [the Panthers] were top of the list I would say — one of the top couple.” Garoppolo reiterated that there were “multiple teams” showing interest but he’s glad to still be in San Francisco. “It was more my agents would talk to them, then my agents would talk to me — kind of be the middleman,” Garoppolo said. “But yeah, there were discussions with multiple teams, but I’m glad the way things worked out.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan thinks that DE Nick Bosa is consistently being held by offensive linemen and often sends film to the league office for their review: “It’s something I’ve seen a lot with him since he’s been here, going back to his first year in the Super Bowl. So it’s always been tough. We turn everything in every week. Sometimes they agree, sometimes they don’t.” (ProFootballTalk)

Cardinals

Multiple league sources tell Aaron Wilson of PFN that Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley is feared to have torn his quadriceps and is getting an MRI on Friday.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay reflected on the offense’s struggles with scoring and feels that the “story isn’t written yet” on their season.

“I’m not sitting here going to make excuses for why we have or haven’t done the things that are in alignment with maybe the expectations we have, but there’s a lot of football to be played,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “The story isn’t written yet. We do have a say in how that story is written, but to make sure that you’re continuing to keep the spirits up and not let some of the expectations get in the way of enjoying and competing to the highest level through the first quarter or four games is definitely something that you want to be mindful of. But I’ve got a good sense for this team. We’ve got great mental makeup and we’ve just got to continue to battle and stay in the moment.”

Regarding the Rams allowing 16 sacks so far this season, McVay pointed out that they allowed 14 of those sacks in Week 1 and Week 4.

“Yeah, I think when you look at it, through four games, 14 of those occurred in two of those games,” McVay said. “The first game was a challenge. Then (Monday night), there was a couple where they did a good job winning on a five-man rush, sometimes even on a four-man rush when we got into known passing (situations). Then like I had mentioned, a couple of those were just mental errors that are uncharacteristic for our players to make.” McVay mentioned that they must minimize the number of hits Matthew Stafford is taking.

“We want to try to minimize the amount of times that our quarterback’s getting hit. The way that both those games have kind of unfolded, that is not ideal. That is something that we take a lot of pride in and we’ve got to be able to clean it up. But it’s always a team sport. There’s a lot of things that I feel very responsible for. Then each one of those 16 has kind of a separate conversation to be had, but none of which is okay to have that many through four games. (It) always starts with some of the things that I’ve got to do better job for our players and then collectively being able to execute better.”