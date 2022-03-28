NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s shoulder injury is hurting his trade value more than the team potentially expected. He still doesn’t think the team is going to give Garoppolo away but two second-round picks is probably unrealistic to expect right now.
- 49ers GM John Lynch said it was false that he has received an offer of two second-round picks for Garoppolo, and that no offers have been made at this point in time. (Matt Barrows)
- Lynch says having to keep Garoppolo’s salary on the books for free agency didn’t limit them: “Our plan was our plan and we were able to do everything we intended to do in free agency. We knew we wanted to fill that corner role … And a number of other deals that we could price together. And that was our plan whether we had Jimmy or not.” (Nick Wagoner)
- Garoppolo’s injury means Trey Lance will take all of the reps this offseason, which Lynch notes will be good for the 2021 first-rounder: “We’re thrilled with what Trey has shown already and where we know he is going to go. And the opportunity for growth in the offseason program. That’s just vital. Those 10,000 reps. He needs them. He’ll have that opportunity this offseason.”
- Lynch also went on to say that the team is prepared for a scenario in which Garoppolo stays in San Francisco. “I think we’re fortunate that we have three quarterbacks we believe in Trey, Jimmy, and Nate. And, you know, some people are looking for one. So I think that’s a position of strength.” (Barrows)
-
- Lynch continues to field questions about potential contract extensions for WR Deebo Samuel and DE Nick Bosa: “I’ve long said, those guys are going to be a part of us for a long time.” (Eric Branch)
- Lynch on DE Dee Ford who has missed a lot of time due to his back injury, which has not progressed well: “There’s not enough hope and progress to see him playing for us moving forward.” (Branch)
- Some of the TV networks made a run at hiring Lynch away from the 49ers, and he explained why he turned down what probably was an enormous raise: “I think the most important thing was ‘Do you have unfinished business?’ Yes, I’ve got a lot of unfinished business. I got in this to compete and win championships… This is where my heart is. And that’s where it is now and into the future.” (Wagoner)
Rams
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is thought to be asking for $11 million a year on his next deal, which at this point is too rich for the Rams.
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reports Rams QB Matthew Stafford received an anti-inflammatory shot in his left elbow and is wearing a brace to limit the range of motion.
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Brady Henderson reports there is potential for a reunion with DE Carlos Dunlap and the Seahawks, yet nothing is in the works as Dunlap continues to test the free-agent market.
- According to PFN’s Mike Kaye, the Seahawks have a top 30 visit scheduled with Louisiana S Percy Butler.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!