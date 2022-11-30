NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith

49ers
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that if Buccaneers QB Tom Brady decides to play another season in 2023 and if he decides his best bet is to play somewhere besides Tampa Bay, the 49ers make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot.
- He adds the 49ers will likely try to add a veteran in some capacity as insurance for QB Trey Lance, who remains a major unknown entering his third season despite San Francisco’s significant investment.
- Current starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo is one option, but Howe notes if he has a clearer path to a starting job elsewhere, he should and probably would take it. Another one could be Colts QB Matt Ryan if he’s released by Indianapolis.
- The 49ers worked out OT Brandon Murphy on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed that DT Aaron Donald‘s high ankle sprain will not require surgery. (Gary Klein)
- McVay added QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. (Sarah Barshop)
Seahawks
- Per Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, most GMs, front office executives and agents he polled expect the Seahawks and QB Geno Smith to come to an agreement to keep him in Seattle, with the team potentially drafting a young quarterback later in the draft to develop behind him: “Can’t you see them keeping Geno, using those [early] picks on blue chip players and taking a quarterback on Day 2?”
- Smith will be one of the top quarterbacks potentially available but La Canfora notes some teams will be hesitant by how long it took him to cement himself as a starter, even if it’s not Smith’s fault. He adds he fits best with the Seahawks anyway.
- As far as a value for the deal, one agent thinks between $30 and $35 million a year on a two or three-year deal would make sense for both the player and team.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said S Ryan Neal may have a chance to play this weekend. He is currently dealing with elbow and shoulder injuries. (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll said OLB Darryl Johnson had foot surgery and will be out for the rest of the season. (Curtis Crabtree)
- Carroll would like CB Tre Brown to be more in the rotation in Week 13 with CB Michael Jackson. (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll added that WR Laquon Treadwell will get more playing time going forward.
- The Seahawks hosted S Steven Parker for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!