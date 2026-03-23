NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Contracts, Draft Visits, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Oregon WR Malik Benson met one-on-one with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris met with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Rams
- Nate Atkins of The Athletic highlights the Rams’ need at the backup QB spot and notes the market for Jimmy Garoppolo is fluid. He thinks they could look for another veteran to backup Matthew Stafford or take somebody in the draft.
- Atkins feels pick No. 13 this year is too rich for that sort of an investment, but thinks a trade up from round two is something more in line with their thinking.
- At receiver, Atkins thinks they will use either a first or second-round pick with the departure of Tutu Atwell and Davante Adams getting older.
- The offensive line is expected to be a heavy focus in the upcoming draft, per Atkins, since most players have no more than two years left on their contracts. He thinks they could grab a tackle in round one with Rob Havenstein gone.
- Finally, Atkins thinks the Rams need another starting linebacker and depth at outside corner.
Seahawks
- Seahawks CB Noah Igbinoghene‘s one-year, $1.81 million deal includes a $255,000 signing bonus, $750,000 guaranteed, and a $1.215 million salary in 2026. (Aaron Wilson)
- Seahawks DT Brandon Pili‘s one-year, $1.765 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $750,000 guaranteed, and a $1.345 million salary in 2026. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Seahawks signed WR Cody White to a one-year deal worth $1.145 million in base value, with no guaranteed money or signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson)
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