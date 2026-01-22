NFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Joe Schoen, 49ers, Commanders, Giants

49ers

The 49ers dealt with a wide array of serious injuries throughout the year. San Francisco GM John Lynch acknowledged their injury woes and said they have spent a lot of time bringing in “quality people” to help their injury prevention: “The health and performance of our player I of the utmost priority every year. This year it was tough and it took a toll on our team. We’ve spent a lot of time and effort in recruiting really quality people, being at the forefront of injury prevention.” (Cam Inman)

was asked about adding more speed to their roster, responding: “Yes, definitely. Being fast helps. Being good helps. There are lots of ways to do it. … We definitely were noticeably this year than in years past. We definitely need more speed out there.” (Cam Inman) Jauan Jennings was the 49ers’ No. 1 receiver on the depth chart in 2025. Lynch points out that they were able to move Jennings around in their system based on his blocking ability: “Always plays with passion we can count on. We can move him around the way he blocks. He plays the right way. It frustrated other people. We’d love to have him back. We’ll work to get that accomplished.” (Cam Inman)

(ACL) is expected to return around training camp, per Matt Barrows. Shanahan mentioned that he is “really excited” about RB Jordan James going into the second year of his career, via Vic Tafur.

will not return to the team in 2026. When asked why Aiyuk would walk away from his contract, Lynch said: “I wish I knew.” (Tafur) Shanahan said Aiyuk eventually stopped answering any phone calls and completely cut off communication with the team: “That’s something I’d never seen in 22 years of coaching.” (Matt Barrows)

Commanders

The Commanders are naming Darnell Stapleton offensive line coach and Shane Toub assistant OL coach. (Dan Graziano)

Giants

There have been some questions about the Giants’ power structure between new HC John Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen. Harbaugh thinks the speculation is overblown and points out that they all report to ownership in the end.

“To me it’s really not that important in the big picture, in the big scheme of things. I think it’s kind of overblown in terms of how it works,” Harbaugh said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “But the main thing is that it works and we work together. That’s kind of what I was used to and it felt like a good way to start off. I think we’re all going to work together. I promise you, we all report to the boss. And the boss is ownership.”

Senior personnel consultant Chris Mara is taking a more active role after owner John Mara was diagnosed with cancer. Chris Mara mentions that the “final say” on issues will be collaborative between ownership, Schoen, and Harbaugh.

“I know that’s a big deal around here: ‘Final say,'” Mara said. “[Harbaugh] doesn’t have final say. It’s collaborative, and he’s the first to admit that. If he has final say with everything in that building, he wouldn’t be able to do his job. He’s going to be the most important cog in the wheel. Let’s put it that way. But in terms of final say, this is going to be a collaborative effort between ownership, general manager and coach.”

Schoen isn’t concerned about a potential power struggle between Harbaugh and himself.

“I’m not worried about that. I’ve been in the league for 26 years, so everywhere I’ve been, the head coach and general manager work together. That’s the only way it’s going to work,” Schoen said. “Get on the same page, go through the process. We’ve done it everywhere I’ve been, so I’m not worried about it. That’s just something on a piece of paper that doesn’t matter. We need to work together, and we’re going to come to the final conclusion and it’s always going to be about what’s best for the New York Giants. I have no problem with that, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

The Giants will let go of the majority of the defensive coaching staff, with the possible exception of interim DC and OLB coach Charlie Bullen , who is interviewing to stay on. (Connor Hughes)

, who is interviewing to stay on. (Connor Hughes) Harbaugh is planning to bring some of his medical staff from Baltimore with him to New York as well. (Hughes)

The Giants will hire a new head athletic trainer to operate under longtime head trainer Ronnie Barnes, who is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor. The team later clarified that Barnes will still oversee the department. (Ian Rapoport)