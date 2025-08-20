NFC Notes: John Metchie, Brian Robinson, Jameis Winston, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders RB Brian Robinson was held out of Washington’s recent preseason game against the Bengals with the team shopping him around. When asked about the running back not playing, HC Dan Quinn said he relayed information from the front office to Robinson.

“There’s just a lot of moving parts this time of year. Those things take place,” Quinn said, via NFL.com. “And so I just wanted to make sure that’s my responsibility to let the team know whenever I can so they’re not hearing any information from anywhere else. So that was all more of the standard operating procedure for me. But if I have a chance when things come up, especially during this time of year, where I can bring them together and discuss things, I want them to hear those things from me first.”

Quinn wouldn’t elaborate when asked about Robinson’s reaction to being held out.

“Yeah, I’ll keep that between us. News like that, it’s not always that easy, but he’s somebody that we respect a lot. That’s for sure,” Quinn said.

Quinn said he was always aware that the running back spot is one of their deepest positions.

“Going into training camp, we really thought this was a deep room,” Quinn said. “There would be real competition. Demetric Felton and Kazmeir (Allen), Bill (Jacory Croskey-Merritt) and Eck (Austin Ekeler) and so we knew this was one of our strengths going into training camp, felt that we had tight end and then again, at running back, so we wanted to let it play out and go through it. I’ll go back and look at the tape, but I like the energy early on from what I saw from those two and at the offensive line.”

Eagles

New Eagles WR John Metchie once seemed like the latest starting-caliber NFL wideout to come out of Alabama, earning a selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, a diagnosis of leukemia threw a wrench in things. Metchie sat out his entire rookie season while recovering and was never able to get traction in Houston even upon his return, leading to his trade last week to the Eagles. Metchie said it’s fair to say he’s not back to being the same as before his cancer diagnosis — and that’s okay.

“I don’t you ever think you go back to being the same person. I think you always change,” he said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “It definitely took some time, with all the health things, you have to build yourself back up.”

Metchie said now, as he enters his fourth season, he feels as in shape athletically as he’s ever been.

“Building your body back up, you have a lot of time to build yourself back up, so movement and functionality-wise, just a lot more efficient,” Metchie said.

Giants

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown said that New York has no interest in trading veteran QB Jameis Winston.

“I appreciate that people are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant,” Brown told reporters on Tuesday, via NFL.com. “With the way that he’s gone about his business from Day 1, he’s made it very intentional of the fact that he wants to be here and he wants to be here for the long haul,” Brown explained. “Teammates love him. His preparation process, whether it’s the off-field things that he does in terms of community relations, Bible study, things in the locker room, or galvanizing the group together. Not just the quarterback room, but the offense as a whole. He’s also been a really good example of how to be a pro and handle business in terms of rehab, prehab, postgame care, and stuff. Happy he’s here. He’s going to continue to do those things. He hasn’t wavered, and he hasn’t been shaken by any distractions at all.”