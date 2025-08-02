NFC Notes: John Schneider, Kenneth Walker III, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Russell Gage is working on earning the trust of QB Brock Purdy and made a spectacular catch on the sideline during training camp that was ultimately ruled out of bounds.

“Plays like that mean a lot to me,” Gage said, NBC Sports Bay Area. “For him to put it up there, he’s throwing it in anticipation I’m going to be there. And him putting up there is also in anticipation I’m going to go up and get it. That meant a lot to me and builds confidence moving forward that he’ll let something like that fly for me.”

49ers OC Klay Kubiak believes Gage has a lot left to offer at 29 and values his veteran presence in the receiver group.

“First of all, he’s a pro,” Kubiak said. “He’s been around, and you can tell with the way he prepares, the way he works, the way he gets his body ready to practice every day. He’s a guy who’s taken a big step from OTAs. In OTAs, he was learning. You might be a hair slower when you’re still trying to figure it all out. You can tell he’s really putting in the work in the classroom with the mental part of it, and it’s made his play faster.”

Gage is working to get on the same page as Purdy and is starting to learn where he wants him in certain looks.

“Once I understand what they’re trying to get, as far as play-wise, and what Brock wants on certain plays, being at the right place at the right time, once I understand that, I’m always going to play a lot faster,” Gage said.

49ers fifth-round RB Jordan James sat out practice Thursday with a knee issue, and HC Kyle Shanahan said he will be re-evaluated throughout the week. (Matt Maiocco)

Shanahan had high praise for third-round CB Upton Stout: "Not crowning him yet, but he's been doing a hell of a job." (Matt Barrows)

Rams

Rams DB Quentin Lake discussed how impressive NT Poona Ford has been thus far and referenced his ability to shut down the run game from the interior.

“Yeah, Poona Ford. Man, Poona,” Lake said, via Rams Wire. “I know Kobie talked about it when he was at the podium – as advertised. I’ll say it again, as advertised, but a great addition. You just bring in guys not only that fit the culture but that just have an elite ability to do certain things. Poona is just a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. He’s done a great job of meshing with the defense, great personality, great teammate, but that was one of the areas of emphasis from last year that we wanted to focus on this year. How can we do better against the run? How can we be in different coverages or personnel groups to be able to shut it down? Because as you guys know, we have a great pass rush. Anybody can see that, but how can we stop those early downs so that we have more opportunities to rush the passer? Bringing in guys like that helps us do that a lot.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks announced the extension of GM John Schneider this past week, which will run through the 2031 season. Team owner Jody Allen commented on the extension and the faith the franchise has in Schneider.

“The extension of General Manager John Schneider’s contract is a testament to his 15-plus years of football leadership and success,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “I am confident that John will continue to deliver real results and a continued strong partnership with head coach Mike Macdonald that is already contributing to our winning culture on and off the field.”

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III enters the season looking to bounce back after missing six games last year. Walker said he changed his offseason routine and eating habits with the help of his father.

“My pops really helped me out with my routine and everything, my eating habits,” Walker said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “If I eat something, he’ll be like, ‘Nah, you shouldn’t be eating that.’ He’s always on top of me about that type of stuff. So now I just have the discipline to do it.”

In addition to a cleaner diet, Walker mentioned that he’s going to bed earlier at night between 10-10:30 p.m., after typically staying up until 1:00 a.m.

“I definitely feel it in my performance,” Walker said.