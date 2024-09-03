NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was asked how you gameplan for Bills QB Josh Allen: “He can make a lot of plays, you know what I mean? And if you’re not right with rush mechanics, he makes you pay. You gotta be on the coverages because he can throw it anywhere. Big, strong guy, makes plays with his legs and his arm. Really good player.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams DT Kobie Turner talked about how impactful former DT Aaron Donald was on him during his rookie season: “He was really vocal when he needed to be. But he was always one of those guys that was just follow me. And if my example is worth following, other people will.” (Eric Williams)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider refuted reports that QB Geno Smith‘s camp approached the team about a new contract.

“Yeah, like broached a new contract? I think I’ll leave contract stuff aside,” Schneider said, via Seahawks Wire. “There’s a lot of people that want contract extensions and I’m not going to get into specifics of who they are and all that. But that’s part of the job. It happens every year, all the time.”