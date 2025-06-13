NFC Notes: Jordan Fuller, Austin Corbett, Trevor Etienne, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Veteran S Jordan Fuller landed with the Falcons this offseason on a one-year deal after spending the 2024 season with the Panthers. As someone who recently joined Atlanta in free agency, S Jessie Bates III talked about getting to a new place and proving himself again.

“I just think that he’s excited to have a fresh start,” Bates said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “You have so many expectations when you hit free agency and stuff like that, and sometimes it doesn’t go your way. I think this is just another stepping stone in his career where he wants to prove to everybody that he can play ball… And I know he can.”

After spending three years with HC Raheem Morris in Los Angeles, Fuller is excited for a new beginning with some familiar faces.

“There’s a bunch of familiarity for me,” Fuller said. “I think it’s going to be a good fresh start.”

Carolina re-signed OL Austin Corbett and Cade Mays this offseason to battle for the starting center job in 2025. Corbett wasn’t expecting the Panthers to retain him, Mays and OL Brady Christensen, but isn’t surprised because of how they performed in their respective roles.

“I don’t think any of us really kind of expected (the team) to keep all three of us,” Corbett said, via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. “But at the end of the day, it makes sense. Like we all stepped in there and we all played our roles.”

Corbett wasn’t guaranteed a starting spot when he re-signed, but he is prepared to handle the competition dynamic with the other guys in the room. Coming off a strong end to the season, Corbett wants to be a part of the positive change that happens in Carolina.

“We all understand it’s a business. We understand the best five are gonna be out there and we all want to be a part of that. You wouldn’t be in the NFL if that’s not what you’re a part of, like it’s pretty straightforward. I think it’s just an understanding and respect for one another that we get to go compete, we get to do it together. We are all gonna do it for the betterment of the team.”

“Like, why would I want to walk away from somewhere where I know (it) is the right situation? It feels good, like the energy in the locker room and the energy in the city, and I know this is where the turning (point) is coming. I want to be a part of that.”

Panthers’ fourth-round RB Trevor Etienne enters the same division against his older brother, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne. Trevor said his family was excited to see him picked up by Carolina, given that they’ll face off right away.

“As soon as we found out the big news, we already were excited about playing each other this year,” Trevor said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site. “And then come to find out that it will be Week 1. It’s even more exciting, and we all can’t wait.”

Etienne also contributed as a return specialist during the first two years of his collegiate career at Florida. Panthers ST coordinator Tracy Smith said they have several players they could be eying to return kicks.

“That’s kind of a raise your hand scenario if you have returned a ball before, let’s go see it. So that’s a kind of a volunteer squad,” Smith said. “It’s just whatever the guy has in his history. Let’s start from that. Start with what he’s most comfortable doing, and this particular year, it’s several guys who have caught and returned balls in games in college.”

Etienne enters the team behind Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle on the depth chart. The rookie back wants to learn from both players and “ask as many questions as I can.”

“I just be a sponge, you know, ask as many questions as I can,” Etienne said. “You have two examples that’s with you every day of what to do and how to do it in this league. So I come in, I’ll be a sponge and learn what I can from them. Watch them and watch how they go about their day-to-day process and how they handle their business and try to take it and incorporate it into my game. Just helping me out like how to process learning the playbook, like showing me how to handle it like when I’m outside the facility and like showing me how to prepare for the next day and like show me how to take care of your body how to watch film you know, just the little things that they do. And you know, add it to what I do and what works for me, and it’s just helping me tremendously.”