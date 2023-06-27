NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears LB T.J. Edwards was asked if there were any similarities between his former teammate QB Jalen Hurts and his new QB Justin Fields.

“One thing with Jalen was he was always just kind of calm and collected,” Edwards said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That’s why we looked to him so much, just because he was always that calming factor. You do see similarities with J Fields. He doesn’t seem to get rattled out there in terms of when we’re mixing up looks on him and stuff like that. Just from what I’ve seen with my first year — him just throwing the ball. Dude’s got such a strong arm, and he’s been very accurate just about this entire OTAs and minicamp. It’s exciting to see, especially since he doesn’t really add in the leg factor when we’re just in helmets and things like that. I’m really excited to play with a guy like that, a guy who can make all the plays who can also lead this team. He’s definitely the guy, so it’s exciting to be around. No doubt.”

Lions

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy, citing Lions HC Dan Campbell ‘s comments about 2023 being a “redshirt” year for third-round QB Hendon Hooker , expects the rookie to start out the season on the non-football injury list, which would mean he’d have to miss at least the first four games of the season. That leaves QB Nate Sudfeld as the backup for starting QB Jared Goff .

Lions WR Jameson Williams (suspension) and DT Levi Onwuzurike (back) are two other players Pouncy notes won't count against the initial roster, as Onwuzurike might not be healthy by the start of the season. Another one to watch is CB Emmanuel Moseley coming off a torn ACL.

Pouncy also mentions Campbell went out of his way to point out he tried to get RB Jermar Jefferson on the active roster to play at some point last year and couldn't make it work, so he's worth watching in the competition for No. 3 running back.

Pouncy puts TE Shane Zylstra on the other side of the roster bubble but notes the Lions like him a lot and will likely try to find room for him on the 53.

The Lions are exceptionally deep at edge rusher right now with Pouncy pointing out DE Julian Okwara might be the seventh on the depth chart and on the outside looking in for a roster spot.

Pouncy mentions Lions UDFA CB Starling Thomas V stood out during OTAs and could absolutely make the roster if he keeps it up during training camp, even with Detroit's improved secondary depth.

Packers

There’s naturally quite a bit of skepticism surrounding the Packers in 2023 as they begin the transition at quarterback from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. One is a future Hall of Famer, the other is a complete unknown. However, Love is confident Green Bay still has a similar ceiling compared to when Rodgers was under center.

“I think we’ve got a great team,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we’ll be really good. I think we’ve got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we’ve got guys who can make plays. . . . I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us.”